{{featured_button_text}}
4th Fest of Greater Racine Inc. logo

RACINE — The annual 4th Fest of Greater Racine Parade will kick off at 8 a.m. today at Main and Goold streets. The parade will proceed south on Main Street and then west on 14th Street before disbanding.

The theme this year is  “America! 50 Years to the Moon and Back.” Organizers hope to take people back to when America sent men to space. The parade lineup:

1. 4th Fest Color Guard

2. CYO Emerald Knights

3. 4th Fest of Greater Racine Inc. President Mark Chaffee

4. Festival Foods Giant Shopping Cart

5. Mr. 4th Fest Louis Toutant

5a. Honorary Grand Marshal John Hetland

6. City of Racine Mayor Cory Mason

7. Racine Concert Band

8. Alderman Jeff Coe, 1st District

8a. Alderwoman Mollie Jones, 2nd District

9. Alderman John Tate II, 3rd District

10. Alderwoman Tracey Larin, 4th District

10a. Alderwoman Sandy Weidner, 6th District & Alderwoman Carrie Glenn, 10th District

11. Alderman Trevor Jung, 9th District

12. Alderwoman Mary Land, 11th District

13. Alderman Henry Perez, 12th District

14. Racine County Register of Deeds Connie Cobb Madsen

15. Racine Art Museum

16. State Sen. Bob Wirch

17. State Rep. Greta Neubauer

18. State Rep. Tip McGuire

19. State Rep. Robert Wittke

20. Boys of 76' Bronze Float — American Legion Post 310

21. Congressman Bryan Steil

21a. State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski

22. Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes

23. Racine County Sheriff's Office

24. U.S. Army Black Daggers

25. Case High School Cheerleaders

26. Case High School Dance Team

27. Case High School Academies of Racine

28. Case High School Football

29. City of Racine Police Chief — Art Howell

30. K-9 Units

31. Agerholm-Gross Detachment No. 346 Marine Corps League

32. Racine Heritage Museum

33. Racine Coalition for Peace & Justice

34. Jellystone Park Camp-Resort

35. Chik-Fil-A Racine

36. Racine P.H. Shrine Club of Zembo Temple No. 70

37. Casablanca De Mexico — World War II Veterans

38. 1st Cavalry Division Association

39. Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 767

40. Salmon Unlimited of Wisconsin

41. Weinermobile

42. Enchanted Parties & Events

43. Oregon High School Marching Band

44. WAM BAM Entertainment

45. Moon Balloon

46. First Weber Real Estate

47. Manitowoc Minute's Charlie Berens

48. Shadow Drum & Bugle Corps

49. Astronaut Balloon

50. InSinkErator

51. Spirit of Racine Recipient Jim Wardrip

52. Miss Racine Organization

53. Little Miss Wisconsin USA

54. Earth Balloon

55. Snap-On Inc.

56. Mad Plaid Brass Band

57. Racine Sport Flyers

58. St. Catherine's High School

59. Navy Club Ship 60

60. Lake Geneva Safari

61. Racine Founders Rotary Club

62. Image Management

63.  2019 Mrs. Southeastern Wisconsin Cheryl McCrary

64. Job's Daughters

65. Sweatshop Movement

66. Sikh Community

67. Movers of Main Attraction

68. Golden Show Band

69. Danish Sisterhood of America

70. Sons of Norway

71. Jr. Lighthouse Brigade

72. Horlick High School Student Government

73. Horlick High School Cheerleaders

74. Horlick High School Varsity Dance Team

75. Horlick High School Football

76. Rebel Youth Football

77. 5th Street Yacht Club

78. South Eastern Aquatics

79. Real School

80. TMJ4 — Brian Niznanski

81. Urban Fitness

82. Knights of Columbus

83. City of Racine Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services

84. Marcus Renaissance Cinema

85. Alicia Villa

86. Racine Miss Latina Scholarship Inc.

87. Girl Scout Troops 5822 & 31524

88. IHOP

89. Car for Vet

89a. VFW Post 1391

90. Racine Lutheran High School Cheer Squad

91. Community is Collaboration

92. Racine Studio of Performing Arts

93. Park High School Poms

94. Park High School Academies of Racine

95. Park High School Cheer

96. Park High School Activities

97. Park High School Band

98. Acelero Learning

99. Racine Raiders

100. Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin

101. Finishing Touch Auto Body

102. Jefferson Lighthouse School

103. Racine Kilties

104. City of Racine Tavern League

105. Racine Kenosha Amature Radio

106. 4th Fest of Greater Racine Inc. Calliope

Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments