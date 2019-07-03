RACINE — The annual 4th Fest of Greater Racine Parade will kick off at 8 a.m. today at Main and Goold streets. The parade will proceed south on Main Street and then west on 14th Street before disbanding.
The theme this year is “America! 50 Years to the Moon and Back.” Organizers hope to take people back to when America sent men to space. The parade lineup:
1. 4th Fest Color Guard
2. CYO Emerald Knights
3. 4th Fest of Greater Racine Inc. President Mark Chaffee
4. Festival Foods Giant Shopping Cart
5. Mr. 4th Fest Louis Toutant
5a. Honorary Grand Marshal John Hetland
6. City of Racine Mayor Cory Mason
7. Racine Concert Band
8. Alderman Jeff Coe, 1st District
8a. Alderwoman Mollie Jones, 2nd District
9. Alderman John Tate II, 3rd District
10. Alderwoman Tracey Larin, 4th District
10a. Alderwoman Sandy Weidner, 6th District & Alderwoman Carrie Glenn, 10th District
11. Alderman Trevor Jung, 9th District
12. Alderwoman Mary Land, 11th District
13. Alderman Henry Perez, 12th District
14. Racine County Register of Deeds Connie Cobb Madsen
15. Racine Art Museum
16. State Sen. Bob Wirch
17. State Rep. Greta Neubauer
18. State Rep. Tip McGuire
19. State Rep. Robert Wittke
20. Boys of 76' Bronze Float — American Legion Post 310
21. Congressman Bryan Steil
21a. State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski
22. Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes
23. Racine County Sheriff's Office
24. U.S. Army Black Daggers
25. Case High School Cheerleaders
26. Case High School Dance Team
27. Case High School Academies of Racine
28. Case High School Football
29. City of Racine Police Chief — Art Howell
30. K-9 Units
31. Agerholm-Gross Detachment No. 346 Marine Corps League
32. Racine Heritage Museum
33. Racine Coalition for Peace & Justice
34. Jellystone Park Camp-Resort
35. Chik-Fil-A Racine
36. Racine P.H. Shrine Club of Zembo Temple No. 70
37. Casablanca De Mexico — World War II Veterans
38. 1st Cavalry Division Association
39. Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 767
40. Salmon Unlimited of Wisconsin
41. Weinermobile
42. Enchanted Parties & Events
43. Oregon High School Marching Band
44. WAM BAM Entertainment
45. Moon Balloon
46. First Weber Real Estate
47. Manitowoc Minute's Charlie Berens
48. Shadow Drum & Bugle Corps
49. Astronaut Balloon
50. InSinkErator
51. Spirit of Racine Recipient Jim Wardrip
52. Miss Racine Organization
53. Little Miss Wisconsin USA
54. Earth Balloon
55. Snap-On Inc.
56. Mad Plaid Brass Band
57. Racine Sport Flyers
58. St. Catherine's High School
59. Navy Club Ship 60
60. Lake Geneva Safari
61. Racine Founders Rotary Club
62. Image Management
63. 2019 Mrs. Southeastern Wisconsin Cheryl McCrary
64. Job's Daughters
65. Sweatshop Movement
66. Sikh Community
67. Movers of Main Attraction
68. Golden Show Band
69. Danish Sisterhood of America
70. Sons of Norway
71. Jr. Lighthouse Brigade
72. Horlick High School Student Government
73. Horlick High School Cheerleaders
74. Horlick High School Varsity Dance Team
75. Horlick High School Football
76. Rebel Youth Football
77. 5th Street Yacht Club
78. South Eastern Aquatics
79. Real School
80. TMJ4 — Brian Niznanski
81. Urban Fitness
82. Knights of Columbus
83. City of Racine Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services
84. Marcus Renaissance Cinema
85. Alicia Villa
86. Racine Miss Latina Scholarship Inc.
87. Girl Scout Troops 5822 & 31524
88. IHOP
89. Car for Vet
89a. VFW Post 1391
90. Racine Lutheran High School Cheer Squad
91. Community is Collaboration
92. Racine Studio of Performing Arts
93. Park High School Poms
94. Park High School Academies of Racine
95. Park High School Cheer
96. Park High School Activities
97. Park High School Band
98. Acelero Learning
99. Racine Raiders
100. Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin
101. Finishing Touch Auto Body
102. Jefferson Lighthouse School
103. Racine Kilties
104. City of Racine Tavern League
105. Racine Kenosha Amature Radio
106. 4th Fest of Greater Racine Inc. Calliope
