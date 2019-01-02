RACINE — Alderman Jim Morgenroth from the 13th District did not submit any campaign paperwork with the City Clerk’s office by the 5 p.m. deadline on Wednesday.
Assistant City Clerk Tara McMenamin said that, because the incumbent did not submit paperwork, the submission deadlines will be extended for that district only. Candidates for the 13th District have until Saturday, Jan. 5, to collect all signatures and paperwork. It must be turned in to the City Clerk’s office by 5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 7.
The election is scheduled for April 2.
Three challengers have already entered paperwork on time to enter the campaign for the 13th District alderman. They are Mark Balcer, Christina Seaman and Natalia Taft.
According to his voting record on Legistar, Morgenroth has only attended one City Council or committee meeting since mid-September, though all of his absences have been excused. The Journal Times reached out to Morgenroth Wednesday but did not receive a response.
