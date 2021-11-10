Texas Roadhouse giving veterans meal vouchers for Veterans Day

MOUNT PLEASANT — To honor veterans and active military this Veterans Day, Texas Roadhouse will be distributing meal vouchers in the parking lot to service members from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at Texas Roadhouse, 6228 Durand Ave.
The meal vouchers will be valid through May 30, 2022. Proof of service is required through military or VA card, or discharge papers.
Vouchers can be redeemed for one of 10 entrees including a six-ounce sirloin and two made-from-scratch sides plus a choice of any Coca-Cola product, sweet tea/iced tea or coffee.
The event is drive-thru only, but vouchers can be redeemed when the restaurant opens for dinner.