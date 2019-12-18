Tex Reynolds' Toys for Tots has 3 months to negotiate new lease, still faces rent hike

RACINE — Tex Reynolds' Toys for Tots has until March 20 to re-negotiate its lease with the city.
"I think Scrooge would be astonished," Melissa Warner said during the public comment period of Tuesday's meeting. "Toys for Tots exemplifies everything I love about Racine... I can't imagine what happens to the program when you take $5,000 away to pay rent to the city."
The City Council approved the 2020 City Annex lease agreement on Tuesday which would have raised the organization's annual rent from $200 to $5,466. Last week the Public Works and Services Committee amended the agreement to grant free rent until March 20, which committee chair Alderman John Tate II of the 3rd District said would give the organization time to assess their space needs.
"The only reason it's so expensive is because they house 10,000 square feet," said Tate.
The amended lease agreement was approved 11-1-1. Alderman Sandy Weidner voted in opposition and Alderman Carrie Glenn abstained. Aldermen Tate, Mollie Jones, Jen Levie, Maurice Horton, Q.A. Shakoor II, Trevor Jung, Mary Land, Henry Perez, Natalia Taft, Jason Meekma and Melissa Lemke voted in favor.
City officials confirmed the revised lease with Toys for Tots will go back to Public Works and then to the City Council for final approval before the March 20 deadline.
Dissent and disappointment
Alderman Carrie Glenn of the 10th District said that after the Public Works meeting where she learned about the proposed rent increase, she toured the facility in the City Annex.
"I’m amazed with what they do, with the number of volunteers they have and the number of people they help out," said Glenn. "I don't think everyone on that committee fully understands because I sure didn't."
President Pete Waselchuk estimated that 135 volunteers help Tex Reynolds’ Toys for Tots with its mission. Some come into the facility at the City Hall Annex, but some who are home-bound will sew, knit or crochet items such as dolls’ clothes. One volunteer weaves intricate Italian lace for dollhouse curtains from home.
In one room, volunteers from Lakeside Curative Services, a nonprofit that works with people with disabilities, clean and sort donated toys about twice a week.
Another rooms is split between spare LEGO and Barbie accessories. One volunteer makes sure LEGO kits have all the needed pieces and will even make pieces to complete sets before they go out. Area Girl Scout troops volunteer to dress the dolls and brush their hair to make them look nice.
There’s a whole room for bicycles and bicycle parts, a long bench filled with gaming pieces, multiple work benches and painting surfaces and shelf after shelf for organizing the toys in bags or boxes for families to take home.
Wasulchuk said he’s happy to give tours to anyone, city official or not, who wants to see how they do what they do.
Volunteers are hard at work in the Tex Reynolds' Toys for Tots workshop in the basement of City Hall Annex, 800 Center St., Racine. They clean and repair donated, used toys to be given to local children in need. The organization also accepts monetary donations and donations of new toys.