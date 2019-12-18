Tex Reynolds' Toys for Tots has 3 months to negotiate new lease, still faces rent hike

Dissent and disappointment

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Alderman Carrie Glenn of the 10th District said that after the Public Works meeting where she learned about the proposed rent increase, she toured the facility in the City Annex.

"I’m amazed with what they do, with the number of volunteers they have and the number of people they help out," said Glenn. "I don't think everyone on that committee fully understands because I sure didn't."

President Pete Waselchuk estimated that 135 volunteers help Tex Reynolds’ Toys for Tots with its mission. Some come into the facility at the City Hall Annex, but some who are home-bound will sew, knit or crochet items such as dolls’ clothes. One volunteer weaves intricate Italian lace for dollhouse curtains from home.

In one room, volunteers from Lakeside Curative Services, a nonprofit that works with people with disabilities, clean and sort donated toys about twice a week.

Another rooms is split between spare LEGO and Barbie accessories. One volunteer makes sure LEGO kits have all the needed pieces and will even make pieces to complete sets before they go out. Area Girl Scout troops volunteer to dress the dolls and brush their hair to make them look nice.