Tex Reynolds' Toys for Tots faces steep annual rent increase from City of Racine

RACINE — The difference between how Tex Reynolds’ Toys for Tots’ quarters looked on Thursday morning versus Friday morning was like night and day.
On Thursday, an estimated 150 families picked up toys for their children for the holidays. This year, the organization provided toys to 1,500 Racine-area children in 561 families.
Since 1958, which is as far back as its records go, it has provided toys to 125,297 children in 47,076 families.
But a proposed lease that would increase Toys for Tots’ annual rent from $200 to $5,466 has President Pete Waselchuk concerned. He said that proposed rent would be about a quarter of the organization’s annual budget.
“We’re on a shoestring,” said Waselchuk.
“That rent would be a huge portion of our annual operating budget.”
The proposal going before the City Council on Tuesday was amended in committee to give the organization until March 20 to work something out with the city.
“Which I very much appreciate,” said Waselchuk, a former Caledonia fire chief.
“I truly hope we can work with the city to reach an agreement.”
The amended lease is scheduled to go before the City Council at 7 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 730 Washington Ave., Room 205.
Ongoing discussions
Storing and restoring toys for thousands of children requires a lot of space.
Since 1974, Tex Reynolds’ Toys for Tots has operated out of the basement of the City Hall Annex at 800 Center St. Other than one room that is used for storing voting machines and another used by the Racine Concert Band, Tex Reynolds’ Toys for Tots’ offices take up the majority of the annex basement, using 10,932 square feet of office space.
For many years, the organization’s lease was rent-free. Several years ago — Waselchuk couldn’t remember exactly when — the city decided to charge the organization $200 a year for the space. But Waselchuk said he thought of the $200 as more of a donation than rent.
Last week, the Public Works and Services Committee reviewed the 2020 lease agreements for the annex, which amended the Racine Concert Band and Tex Reynolds’ agreements so that the organizations would be required to pay 50 cents per square foot.
If enacted as-is, the Racine Concert Band will have to pay $320 annually and Tex Reynolds’ Toys for Tots will have to pay $5,466 annually.
According to minutes from that meeting, Alderman Carrie Glenn of the 10th District spoke against the measure and asked that the organization be given some time to reduce the space they need and clean up unused areas. City Administrator Jim Palenick and Public Works Commissioner John Rooney stated the organization could be more efficient with its space by removing unnecessary items.
Rooney proposed changing the lease so that the concert band and Tex Reynolds would pay no rent until March 20. He said his department would bring a revised lease agreement for March 20 through Dec. 31, 2020 to the committee for approval.
Waselchuk met with Rooney and Assistant Commissioner Tom Eeg on Friday morning to give them a tour of the space and discuss the new lease.
“We had a very productive meeting,” Waselchuk said. “I know that John Rooney and Tom Eeg both understand the value of what we do.
“I know that the discussions are going to be ongoing.”
Team effort
Waselchuk estimates that 135 volunteers help Tex Reynolds’ Toys for Tots do what it does. Some come into the facility at the City Hall Annex, but some who are home-bound will sew, knit or crochet items such as dolls’ clothes. One volunteer weaves intricate Italian lace for dollhouse curtains from home.
In one room, volunteers from Lakeside Curative Services, a nonprofit that works with people with disabilities, clean and sort donated toys about twice a week.
Another rooms is split between spare LEGO and Barbie accessories. One volunteer makes sure LEGO kits have all the needed pieces and will even make pieces to complete sets before they go out. Area Girl Scout troops volunteer to dress the dolls and brush their hair to make them look nice.
There’s a whole room for bicycles and bicycle parts, a long bench filled with gaming pieces, multiple work benches and painting surfaces and shelf after shelf for organizing the toys in bags or boxes for families to take home.
Wasulchuk said he’s asked that the next Public Works and Services meeting be held in the Tex Reynolds’ Toys for Tots offices so he can show them their office space. And he said he’s happy to give tours to anyone, city official or not, who wants to see how they do what they do.
“I think the more people involved in this process know what we do, how we do it, then they’ll understand why we need this space for Tex Reynolds’ Toys for Tots,” said Wasulchuk.
Pete Wasulchuk, Toys for Tots President