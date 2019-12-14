Tex Reynolds' Toys for Tots faces steep annual rent increase from City of Racine

Ongoing discussions

Storing and restoring toys for thousands of children requires a lot of space.

Since 1974, Tex Reynolds’ Toys for Tots has operated out of the basement of the City Hall Annex at 800 Center St. Other than one room that is used for storing voting machines and another used by the Racine Concert Band, Tex Reynolds’ Toys for Tots’ offices take up the majority of the annex basement, using 10,932 square feet of office space.

For many years, the organization’s lease was rent-free. Several years ago — Waselchuk couldn’t remember exactly when — the city decided to charge the organization $200 a year for the space. But Waselchuk said he thought of the $200 as more of a donation than rent.

Last week, the Public Works and Services Committee reviewed the 2020 lease agreements for the annex, which amended the Racine Concert Band and Tex Reynolds’ agreements so that the organizations would be required to pay 50 cents per square foot.

If enacted as-is, the Racine Concert Band will have to pay $320 annually and Tex Reynolds’ Toys for Tots will have to pay $5,466 annually.