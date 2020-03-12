'Testing has increased' for COVID-19 in Racine County, St. Patrick's Day parade canceled

Coronavirus fast facts

Mortality rate: 3-4% (meaning approximately 3.5 out of every 100 people who contract the virus will die from it)

Mortality rate of seasonal influenza: 0.1% (meaning approximately 1 out of every 1,000 people who get the flu will die from it)

80% of the people who contract COVID-19 experience mild or no symptoms; 15% experience "severe infection" requiring oxygen and only 5% experience "critical infections" that require ventilation.

1,215 total cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the U.S., as of 2 p.m. Thursday

36 deaths due to COVID-19 have been confirmed in the U.S., as of 2 p.m. Thursday

42 states, in addition the Washington D.C., have reported at least one case of COVID-19

All statistics provided by the World Health Organization and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention