Teri Jendusa-Nicolai featured in National Crime Victims’ Rights Week video

MADISON — Prominent Wisconsin survivor and victims’ rights advocate Teri Jendusa-Nicolai has joined in a nationwide effort to raise awareness of the challenges that victims face during the current public health crisis.
In a video released online Monday in conjunction with National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, Jendusa-Nicolai joined victims and advocates from around the country in recognizing that victims’ struggle continues during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
“Purple Light,” the minute-long video released by Marsy’s Law For All, features messages from crime victims and advocates, recorded in their homes.
Jendusa-Nicolai, who became one of the state’s most prominent victims’ rights advocates after surviving a brutal attack by her ex-husband, joins other survivors and advocates in the powerful reminder of the importance of crime victims’ rights.
Jendusa-Nicolai, a Tichigan resident and a supervisor on the Waterford Town Board, told The Journal Times Wednesday that during the pandemic and times of quarantining, the risk of a harmful partner abusing the other can increase. She’s been trying to get the word out there that there are resources for help.
“Those people are pretty much stuck where they are,” she said. “But there is still help out there. I don’t want anyone to feel like they’re stuck in a situation permanently.”
Triumphant vote
Earlier this month, Wisconsin saw an overwhelming victory for victims’ rights, when 75 percent of Wisconsin voters in the April 7 election cast votes in favor of the proposed crime victims’ constitutional amendment commonly known as Marsy’s Law for Wisconsin. Over 1.1 million Wisconsin residents cast votes in favor of the measure, approving the amendment with a vast margin of more than 700,000 votes.
“I’m very happy, we worked really hard on this,” Jendusa-Nicolai said. “(The passing of the law) was very well deserved. Finally victims in Wisconsin will be treated as well as defendants.”
She said the entire process took three years and she spent time talking to people at places such as the State Fair. She also utilized social media.
The bipartisan victims’ rights amendment was approved in 2019 for placement on the April 2020 ballot after passing the Wisconsin State Senate and Assembly with broad bipartisan support in two consecutive legislative sessions. The overwhelming ratification vote marked the final procedural step for the now-approved constitutional amendment.
She is very grateful to everyone who supported the law.
“By supporting Marsy’s Law, they are supporting their neighbor,” Jendusa-Nicolai said. “We really stood up and showed the state that we support victims of crime.”
“Those people (in abusive relationships) are pretty much stuck where they are (due to COVID-19 restrictions). But there is still help out there. I don’t want anyone to feel like they’re stuck in a situation permanently.” Teri Jendusa-Nicolai, victim rights advocate
"Those people (in abusive relationships) are pretty much stuck where they are (due to COVID-19 restrictions). But there is still help out there. I don't want anyone to feel like they're stuck in a situation permanently."
Teri Jendusa-Nicolai, victim rights advocate
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.