Teri Jendusa-Nicolai featured in National Crime Victims’ Rights Week video

MADISON — Prominent Wisconsin survivor and victims’ rights advocate Teri Jendusa-Nicolai has joined in a nationwide effort to raise awareness of the challenges that victims face during the current public health crisis.

In a video released online Monday in conjunction with National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, Jendusa-Nicolai joined victims and advocates from around the country in recognizing that victims’ struggle continues during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“Purple Light,” the minute-long video released by Marsy’s Law For All, features messages from crime victims and advocates, recorded in their homes.

Jendusa-Nicolai, who became one of the state’s most prominent victims’ rights advocates after surviving a brutal attack by her ex-husband, joins other survivors and advocates in the powerful reminder of the importance of crime victims’ rights.

Jendusa-Nicolai, a Tichigan resident and a supervisor on the Waterford Town Board, told The Journal Times Wednesday that during the pandemic and times of quarantining, the risk of a harmful partner abusing the other can increase. She’s been trying to get the word out there that there are resources for help.