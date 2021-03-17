Tentative 2021-22 Racine Unified calendar approved

RACINE — The Racine Unified School Board approved a tentative calendar for the 2021-22 school year Monday night with the first day of school on Sept. 1 and the last day on June 7, 2022.
The School Board approved the calendar unanimously, with the understanding that some adjustments could later be made to the calendar in an effort to deal with learning lost during the pandemic.
The district’s initial effort to bring students up to speed will be during summer school, but Unified is looking at other strategies as well.
“There’s a group of team members that are working diligently to identify what other possible schedule changes or additions that we can provide,” said Unified’s Chief Academic Officer Rosalie Daca. “You might have heard that (Gov.) Tony Evers was suggesting that he may allow school districts to start earlier. I’m not saying we’re going to do that but it’s one particular example. So this team that’s together is going to be trying to figure out the best way that we can put those additional supports in.”
The calendar includes three days off for Thanksgiving, Nov. 24 to Nov. 26 and a winter break from Dec. 23 to Jan. 2.
Spring break is set for April 15 to April 22.
Keri Hanstedt, Unified’s executive director of employee relations, said that the district typically tries to approve the next year’s calendar in January. Unified waited longer this year because of uncertainty caused by the pandemic. She added that the district realizes that families want to know the dates as soon as possible so they can plan for the upcoming year.
Also during Monday night’s School Board meeting, the administration and board honored School Board member Mike Frontier for his eight years of service on the board and his decades of work in public education, including at Unified schools, prior to that. Frontier decided to step down from the board this year and Monday was his last meeting. A video tribute, organized by Gifford K-8 music teacher Jack Senzig, was played during the meeting.