Tentative 2021-22 Racine Unified calendar approved

RACINE — The Racine Unified School Board approved a tentative calendar for the 2021-22 school year Monday night with the first day of school on Sept. 1 and the last day on June 7, 2022.

The School Board approved the calendar unanimously, with the understanding that some adjustments could later be made to the calendar in an effort to deal with learning lost during the pandemic.

The district’s initial effort to bring students up to speed will be during summer school, but Unified is looking at other strategies as well.

“There’s a group of team members that are working diligently to identify what other possible schedule changes or additions that we can provide,” said Unified’s Chief Academic Officer Rosalie Daca. “You might have heard that (Gov.) Tony Evers was suggesting that he may allow school districts to start earlier. I’m not saying we’re going to do that but it’s one particular example. So this team that’s together is going to be trying to figure out the best way that we can put those additional supports in.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}