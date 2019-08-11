Tenants share struggles, from landlord threats to scams to rising rents

RACINE — After living in their rental house for five years, Danny and Jenelle Compos’ landlord told them he had sold his own house and planned on moving into the one they occupied. They were given a 30-day notice to find a new home for themselves and their daughter.
They wanted to move into a single-family home, but had a hard time moving through the application process. One landlord requested three months of bank statements, a holding fee and application fees for everyone in the house, including their daughter. They ended up in an apartment building because it was an easier place to move.
The Composes know they’re at least a little lucky. As a family of three with two incomes, they don’t face all of the same hurdles that other families in the city face.
The couple were two of more than 80 Racine-area renters and landlords who shared their stories with policymakers Monday at a renters roundtable event held at the Racine Public Library.
Some of the stories shared involved scammers looking to steal deposits, landlords threatening evictions when tenants request repairs, broken health and safety codes and too-few housing opportunities for families.
“These are often very personal, very difficult issues, so I really appreciate people’s willingness to come here and share your experience with policy makers,” Mayor Cory Mason said. “We will no doubt be better informed policymakers and legislators and elected officials because of the input we’ve heard.”
Participants were broken up into small group discussions led by moderators who then shared some of the main themes. Some of the common themes that cropped up were: the challenge of finding and applying for housing that fits their needs; rising rents; the lack of education of both tenants and landlords; and a prevalent fear among tenants that reporting unsafe or unhealthy conditions can result in eviction.
Homeless shelters tend to be under capacity in summer, with more people arriving in winter when cold weather keeps people off the streets.
That’s not the case right now in Racine, and advocates are scrambling to find out why.
Few and far between
Some the groups talked about the issues certain groups have finding a space that meets their needs, specifically people on fixed incomes and large families. One moderator at the Monday event said that a landlord told them they had received 85 applications for their four-bedroom home.
Another group brought up the issue of housing for victims of domestic violence, saying their options are often going to the HALO homeless shelter or back to their abuser. Another talked about how difficult it can be for families with pets (cats in particular), even if it’s a service animal.
Some participants reported an increase in scams targeting house hunters. When the Composes were house hunting, they came across a photo of the house that Danny’s cousin still lived in.
“(The scammers) emailed us and said we can walk by the house but they can’t give us the key until we give them the deposit,” said Danny.
“They said they were out-of-state with a sick wife with cancer,” Jenelle added.
As far as they know, the scammer still hasn’t been not caught.
Going up
Many stated that, particularly in the past two or three years, they’ve noticed an increase in rental prices.
The Composes came across a few landlords who wanted first and last month’s rent and a security deposit up front.
“It takes $3,000 just to move in,” said Danny. “That’s crazy.”
When they were looking for single-family units online, the prices the Composes saw ranged from $1,200 to $1,500 per month, which was beyond their budget.
The Composes were able to pull together enough money to move into an apartment that had a lower deposit. They recognized that they have the advantage of being a two-income household, but they still have to be careful to stay on top of their rent every month.
“But for a single income? I can’t imagine doing it alone,” said Jenelle.
Diana Valencia, a community organizer with 9 to5 Wisconsin, had looked into living on her own but couldn’t find anything she could afford. Most rentals she found ranged from $750 to $1,000 a month, which, she recognizes is out of reach for many working families.
“Rents should reflect the labor force and average wage, not what a landlord wants to charge us,” said Valencia.
Instead of moving out, Valencia said she’s been “couch-surfing” with her adult children.
Jan Phelps lives in her parents’ house, which she co-owns with her siblings. She was looking to downsize and sell the house, but couldn’t find anything she could afford on social security.
“In fact, I’m so disgusted that I’ve given up looking,” she said.
Fear of retaliation
Almost every table discussed how tenants fear retribution — in the forms of eviction, rent hikes or non-renewal of leases — if they request repairs or report health and safety violations to the city.
The Composes said they once had a lease that said all “minor repairs” were the responsibility of the tenant.
“Our landlord told us to call him if something went wrong. We called him and he said, ‘Well my friend, read your lease,’” said Jenelle. “That’s kind of a tough one: What’s a minor repair?”
The couple said they once called the city on another landlord because there was an infestation and the landlord was trying to address it instead of hiring a professional. The Environmental Health Department educated the landlord on how they were required to handle the situation so Jenelle said it was a positive experience.
But not everyone is as open or accommodating. Valencia said she’s advocated on behalf of tenants with landlords who threatened eviction.
“I talk with landlords. They’re intimidating. They stay stuff like, ‘We’ll give you an eviction notice and you’ll have bad credit for two years,’” Valencia said. “It’s not a threat. It happens.”
Both Valencia and the Composes said they have friends who are landlords and realize that it is a business, but said their landlord friends do not abuse tenants the way some do and seemingly are able to get away with.
“This is what I don’t understand: It’s a private business, but somebody has to have ethics,” Valencia said.
What to do?
Mason said the feedback received from the roundtable will be used to inform city policies going forward. With approximately half of Racine residents renting, Mason said issues in the rental market have an outsized impact on the community.
“For the city, obviously we share the goal of safe, healthy and affordable housing in Racine,” said Mason. “What we learned last night is it is hard to find all those qualities in place.”
Some of the first steps the city is looking at are how to improve communication and coordination among city departments and inspectors. The mayor’s office is looking at more avenues for landlord and tenant education and ways to change local ordinances.
“These problems weren’t created overnight. There’s no silver bullet solution,” said Mason. “It’s going to take a lot of hard work and a lot of creative effort to find a way to level playing field for renters and a way to encourage good landlords to continue the work they’re doing.”
One area Mason said needs to be addressed is the city’s health- and building code inspections, which are currently complaint-driven, meaning that they predominantly happen when a tenant files a complaint.
“I heard overwhelmingly from renters they’re afraid to report because of concerns of retaliation,” said Mason, “which shines a light on the inadequacy of that system.”
Some solutions, Mason said, can be deployed with the resources available while others will need to part of the 2020 budget discussion. Some of the proposed solutions from renters aren’t feasible because of state law, which has changed dramatically since 2011 to limit local government’s ability to regulate landlords.
State Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, said that is something she would like to change at the state level.
“I think we need to allow cities to look at their local context and to the people that are showing up to meetings like this and to make rules based on what’s actually happening for people in our community,” Neubauer said.
