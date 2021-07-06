Tenants of Prospect St. apartments displaced after fire causes $60K of damage, no injuries

RACINE — A fire early morning Tuesday rendered apartments on the 1300 block of Prospect Street uninhabitable, leaving an undisclosed number of tenants displaced.

According to a press release from the Racine Fire Department, firefighters responded to a report of a fire at approximately 2:14 a.m. A tenant alerted neighbors about the fire and all occupants were self-evacuated by the time the first engine arrived on the scene.

Firefighters encountered an exterior fire which entered the eaves and attic space. The crew from Truck 1 extended a 100-foot aerial ladder to provide a platform on which firefighters could operate chainsaws to open the attic space so fire streams could be aimed at the fire in the attic.