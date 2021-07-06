Tenants of Prospect St. apartments displaced after fire causes $60K of damage, no injuries

RACINE — A fire early morning Tuesday rendered apartments on the 1300 block of Prospect Street uninhabitable, leaving an undisclosed number of tenants displaced.
According to a press release from the Racine Fire Department, firefighters responded to a report of a fire at approximately 2:14 a.m. A tenant alerted neighbors about the fire and all occupants were self-evacuated by the time the first engine arrived on the scene.
Firefighters encountered an exterior fire which entered the eaves and attic space. The crew from Truck 1 extended a 100-foot aerial ladder to provide a platform on which firefighters could operate chainsaws to open the attic space so fire streams could be aimed at the fire in the attic.
The fire was under control about 45 minutes after crews arrived on scene, the release said. Fire crews remained until just after 5:30 a.m.
No injuries were reported. The apartments, however, were rendered uninhabitable due to an estimate of $60,000 in damage to the structure and its contents.
American Red Cross is assisting the displaced tenants of the residence.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The RFD reminded the public of how beneficial having renter's insurance can be. "Renter's insurance may not seem like a smart investment — until it is. Residents who rent are strongly encouraged to purchase renter's insurance because you cannot control a neighbor’s actions or potentially risky behavior."