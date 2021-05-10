Tenants displaced by Erie Street fire, Racine Fire reports

RACINE — A fire Monday afternoon resulted in $45,000 worth of damage to one of three apartments in an Erie Street building. Additionally, tenants of all three apartments have been displaced.

The Racine Fire Department was dispatched just before 2:30 p.m. Monday for a structure fire in a three-family residence on the 1200 block of Erie Street on Racine’s near north side, according to a news release from the RFD.

Firefighters arrived to the active fire. The lone adult female tenant present escaped uninjured, prior to fire department arrival, officials said.

Firefighters were able to locate and extinguish the fire quickly, which isolated fire damage to just one of the three apartments. Despite this, tenants in all three apartments are now displaced as natural gas and electric service are disconnected to the entire building, according to the release.

It is unknown how many people are displaced or when they will be allowed to return. No injuries were reported, the RFD said.

The fire is classified as accidental, with the cause remaining under investigation. The damage was estimated at $30,000 for the structure and $15,000 for the contents.