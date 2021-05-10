 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tenants displaced by Erie Street fire, Racine Fire reports
0 comments
APARTMENT BUILDING

Tenants displaced by Erie Street fire, Racine Fire reports

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — A fire Monday afternoon resulted in $45,000 worth of damage to one of three apartments in an Erie Street building. Additionally, tenants of all three apartments have been displaced.

The Racine Fire Department was dispatched just before 2:30 p.m. Monday for a structure fire in a three-family residence on the 1200 block of Erie Street on Racine’s near north side, according to a news release from the RFD.

Firefighters arrived to the active fire. The lone adult female tenant present escaped uninjured, prior to fire department arrival, officials said.

Firefighters were able to locate and extinguish the fire quickly, which isolated fire damage to just one of the three apartments. Despite this, tenants in all three apartments are now displaced as natural gas and electric service are disconnected to the entire building, according to the release.

It is unknown how many people are displaced or when they will be allowed to return. No injuries were reported, the RFD said.

The fire is classified as accidental, with the cause remaining under investigation. The damage was estimated at $30,000 for the structure and $15,000 for the contents.

One smoke detector was found mounted to a wall in the apartment where the fire originated; however, the batteries were missing from the detector, rendering it useless.

Adam Del Rosso sat down with Josh Murray, a spokesperson from the American Red Cross, to discuss how best to keep your house fire safe and your family prepared.

"If citizens forgot to change batteries in their smoke detectors when they changed their clocks this spring, now is a good time to change batteries and test your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors," the release said.

Inquiries regarding any home fire safety topic can be directed to Racine Fire Department Fire Prevention Bureau at 262-635-7915.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Probe shows WHO knew of sex claims in Congo

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Former volunteer wrestling coach at Horlick accused of groping students; one current coach suspended
Crime and Courts

Former volunteer wrestling coach at Horlick accused of groping students; one current coach suspended

According to a criminal complaint filed Wednesday, two former Horlick wrestlers came forward, alleging at least one assistant coach knew the volunteer coach had been seen allegedly taking photographs of the boys showering about 10 years ago. They described having to revisit what happened, upon making reports to the police, as "emotionally traumatizing" and "very triggering."

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News