Telehealth comes of age, and is likely here to stay

RACINE — Necessity, it’s said, is the mother of invention. And sometimes circumstances drive necessity. In the case of the urgent public health concerns posed by the global COVID-19 pandemic, necessity helped give a slow-growing technology a zero-to-60 push to the forefront of medicine.
Now it’s likely here to stay.
“We (Ascension) have been looking at telehealth for probably 2 to 3 years at the national level,” said internist Dr. Richard Pierce-Ruhland, medical director for Ascension outpatient primary care in Racine.
While he said virtual telehealth, i.e. one-on-one online video chats, had seen some limited usage in Ascension’s rural markets where limited providers created a need, there hadn’t been a widespread embrace of the technology.
“There really wasn’t much patient request nor clinician desire, because an in-person visit is so much richer in many ways,” Pierce-Ruhland noted. “And most of us weren’t familiar with virtual care, so there really wasn’t much need to drive that.”
But then the COVID pandemic arrived.
“This (COVID) set alarm bells throughout Ascension nationally and locally,” Pierce-Ruhland said. “We realized we needed to change how we interact with our patients.”
“We went from a few (telehealth) visits to 50,000 visits in a span of a month or so,” Pierce-Ruhland said. “All of this is really a redesign of health care in response to COVID.”
For health care providers, the challenges posed by COVID-19 brought a steep learning curve and a great sense of urgency. Ascension VUC went from 10 to 421 clinicians trained on the secure, HIPPA-compliant virtual telehealth platform provided by Boston-based Amwell, while Ascension VPO went from 15 to more than 900 clinicians offering virtual telehealth provider visits.
A strong believer in virtual telehealth is COVID-19 survivor Heidi Wiegand of Racine, who has had several Ascension telehealth visits since being diagnosed in early April.
“I like it,” Wiegand said. “It was wonderful being one-on-one with the doctor. I spent much more time with him online than I would have in the office … online he spent a good 40, 45 minutes with me on each visit, which was wonderful. The only thing I didn’t like is they can’t look down your throat, look in your ears, take your blood pressure, things like that. But overall, I thought it was a great experience. I would like to have that (virtual telehealth) with all my doctors.”
Aurora also expands
Doctor’s appointments by videoconferencing are “absolutely expected to be more popular,” said Kelly Jo Golson, chief marketing officer with Milwaukee-based Advocate Aurora Health. “We’re going to see an expansion of virtual offerings.”
In January, about 300 Advocate Aurora providers were performing virtual health visits, Golson said; at the end of April, more than 1,700 providers were conducting appointments online.
When the pandemic reached the Midwest, Golson said that Advocate Aurora’s goal was to double the number of its telehealth visits. Since then, that number has increased seven times to around 100,000 visits in the first four months of 2020.
“COVID forced us to transform how we deliver care, but not all of that is bad … We’ve developed capabilities now that we’re not going to let go,” Advocate Aurora Chief Medical Officer Gary Stuck said. “We can touch the patient in a new and better way through virtual care.”
Eye appointments
Some eye appointments are also being done using telemedicine appointments.
“I’ve done these telemedicine visits in the evening,” said Dr. R. Krishna Sanka, an ophthalmologist with the Eye Centers of Racine & Kenosha. “They can take care of whatever they need to take care during the day, and then they can relax … Until you actually do it, it’s something that is quite underrated. I don’t think people see the benefits of this interaction.”
“I’ve heard comments from patients,” added Dr. I. Paul Singh, another ophthalmologist with the Eye Centers of Racine & Kenosha, “saying, ‘Doc, it’s been more personable having this communication where it’s just you and me.’ There’s nothing else going on. They’re at home … I think patients are getting more used to that and more comfortable.”
Eye Centers conducts its online appointments through Doxy.me, an online service that Singh described as similar to Zoom or Skype, but which is HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) compliant.
While there are advantages of telemedicine, Sanka said, “Nothing will ever be able to replace a full, in-office evaluation and examination at this point in time.”
He pointed to the example of if a foreign object, like a piece of metal or wood, gets stuck underneath someone’s eyelid.
“As much as I’d love to,” Sanka said, “I can’t reach through my (computer) screen here and get the metal out.”
Telehealth part of ‘new normal’
Both virtual telehealth visits and office visits have their place in contemporary medicine.
“In my office, I see them in my office setting, but in a virtual environment I can see the things that cause their allergies,” Pierce-Ruhland said. “I can see the things in the background that are fall risk issues for the elderly. I can see the things that might contribute to somebody’s depression. I can see the things in the environment in which they live that might contribute to their medical situation … The virtual is not quite as rich, but in some ways it’s even richer.”
Looking forward, Pierce-Ruhland predicts that online care is here to stay as part of a fundamental transformation of medicine.
“We can’t financially afford health care as it’s been deployed,” Pierce-Ruhland said. “I saw the need for virtual consultations, virtual visits, and I think that was something that was going to happen anyway. COVID was certainly a catalyst that accelerated that significantly … and has paved the way for a new normal.”
That being said, Pierce-Ruhland notes that some “hands-on” aspects of health care — invasive physical examinations, medical procedures and pediatrics visits, with their required regimen of childhood immunizations and need for accurate and standardized height and weight checks — will remain in the province of the clinical setting.
“Saying ‘we’ll send a robot out to your living room to take out your gallbladder,’ I don’t think that’s going to happen anytime soon,” he said. “There are lots of things that you can’t do in a virtual visit where you really need an in-person visit.”
NICU babies dressed for the holidays
Three nurses at Ascension-All Saints Hospital in Racine wanted to make sure the families of some of their tiniest patients were able to celebrate the upcoming holiday in a special way. Holidays in the hospital can be especially difficult.
So nurses Loretta Myers, Megan Konicek, and Clarissa Jayma, decided to make it a little brighter by creating some magical and memorable photos for some parents who have to spend Christmas in the hospital with their little ones.
The three had fun creating festive backdrops and adorable outfits for 11 of their babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. All the parents received framed photos as a gift and also copies of some of the outtakes. Here is a picture of one of the babies. To see more of the photos go to journaltimes.com/gallery
Racine babies
Racine babies
Racine babies
Racine babies
Racine babies
Baby's first Christmas
Racine babies
Racine babies
Racine babies
Racine babies
