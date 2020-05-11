Telehealth comes of age, and is likely here to stay

In January, about 300 Advocate Aurora providers were performing virtual health visits, Golson said; at the end of April, more than 1,700 providers were conducting appointments online.

When the pandemic reached the Midwest, Golson said that Advocate Aurora’s goal was to double the number of its telehealth visits. Since then, that number has increased seven times to around 100,000 visits in the first four months of 2020.

“COVID forced us to transform how we deliver care, but not all of that is bad … We’ve developed capabilities now that we’re not going to let go,” Advocate Aurora Chief Medical Officer Gary Stuck said. “We can touch the patient in a new and better way through virtual care.”

Eye appointments

Some eye appointments are also being done using telemedicine appointments.

“I’ve done these telemedicine visits in the evening,” said Dr. R. Krishna Sanka, an ophthalmologist with the Eye Centers of Racine & Kenosha. “They can take care of whatever they need to take care during the day, and then they can relax … Until you actually do it, it’s something that is quite underrated. I don’t think people see the benefits of this interaction.”