BURLINGTON CAR CRASH

Teens remain hospitalized after fiery traffic crash in Town of Burlington

Fish Hatchery Road site of teen car crash

Racine County Sheriff's officials say two teenaged boys were badly hurt Friday night when their vehicle swerved off the road and crashed into trees in the 8600 block of Fish Hatchery Road. 

TOWN OF BURLINGTON — Two teenagers remained hospitalized Sunday with what police called serious injuries after a one-vehicle crash Friday night on Fish Hatchery Road.

The Racine County Sheriff's Office said investigators were working to reconstruct the crash that occurred at about 10 p.m. Friday in the 8600 block of Fish Hatchery Road.

The driver was described as a 16-year-old boy, and he had a 15-year-old boy as a passenger, both from the City of Burlington.

Sheriff's Office spokesman Lt. Michael Luell said both boys were still being treated for their injuries, although he would not provide details or identify the two boys.

"The status of the boys is serious, and they are in the hospital," he stated in an email.

The Wisconsin State Patrol accident reconstruction team was working with RCSO investigators on the incident, which occurred southeast of Bohners Lake.

The Sheriff's Office earlier said the vehicle had swerved off the road and crashed into two trees, then burst into flames.

Both boys were out of the vehicle when deputies arrived on the scene. They were conscious but suffered what police initially called life-threatening injuries.

Both were flown by helicopter ambulance to Children’s Wisconsin Hospital in Wauwatosa.

