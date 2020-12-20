Teens arrested after allegedly using stun gun in Best Buy robbery, fleeing police

MOUNT PLEASANT — Four Milwaukee teens were arrested after two of them allegedly stole merchandise from Best Buy on Saturday morning, made threats using an activated stun gun, then fled police in a vehicle where the other two teens had been waiting.
Shakyra Edwards, 18, and Ariel Ward, 17, reportedly stole items from Best Buy, 2710 S. Green Bay Road, at about 10:15 a.m. Saturday, then threatened those in the store using an activated stun gun, according to a news release from Mount Pleasant Police.
The two girls ran to a vehicle where Deshaun Blue, 18, and Jamarrious Martin, 18, were allegedly waiting and fled, heading east. Their vehicle collided with another vehicle in the parking lot, but continued to South Green Bay Road where a Sturtevant Police Department officer located the vehicle and began a pursuit.
The pursuit continued to Highway KR and on to South Sylvania Avenue before turning into a driveway. The vehicle drove through back yards before stopping in the 3500 block of South Sylvania Avenue. The teens ran from the vehicle, but were found and arrested.
The teens are reportedly suspects in other cases where similar methods were used to commit similar crimes. They were transported to the Racine County Jail and the following charges were referred to the Racine County District Attorney’s office for review: Robbery by use of a dangerous weapon, possession of an electronic weapon, knowingly fleeing an officer, recklessly endangering safety, hit and run of an occupied vehicle and obstructing an officer.
Assisting with this incident were Sturtevant Police Department, Racine County Sheriff's Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, the Department of Natural Resources and the Yorkville Fire Department.
This incident remains under investigation.
