Teens are reading more nowadays. Here's how this Racine County library is adapting to serve them

BURLINGTON — Book sales are soaring among teenagers and young adults nationally.

So, the Burlington Public Library is targeting young readers with improved facilities and programs. The library has remodeled and expanded an area designed for young readers, and programming has been introduced to offer teens everything from yoga to cooking classes.

Young readers are taking notice that the city-owned library, at 166 E. Jefferson St., increasingly is a place they can call their own.

Daisy Whitten, 12, has made the library her after-school destination of choice since discovering the robust selection of graphic novels, not to mention the free Keurig coffee flavors.

The seventh-grade student at Karcher Middle School also has become a regular at Foodie Friday, a weekly cooking class for teens.

“They’re adding more things all the time,” she said. “It’s nice — I like it.”

By the numbers

As libraries battle the internet and other competitors for the reading public’s time and attention, young readers between the ages of 12 and 20 are emerging as a key target audience.

Publishing industry researcher NPD Group Inc. reports that young adult book sales in 2020 surged 21% for works of fiction and 38% for nonfiction — easily the biggest increase among any demographic group.

Teen readers, or “juveniles,” were close behind with increases of 11% for fiction and 23% for nonfiction.

Growing adult readers

Recognizing that young readers exhibit a voracious appetite for books, Burlington Public Library Director Joe Davies and his staff hope to establish their facility as the go-to resource for those seeking out new reading material.

That is why Davies is encouraged to see more preteens and teens coming through the doors and checking out what the library has to offer.

By building those relationships early, Davies said, he hopes to keep young readers as regular visitors over the long haul — into their adult years.

“If we can plant those seeds and get them in the habit, they’ll keep coming,” he said.

Among the first things the library staff did was carve out a suitable area for young readers. Known simply as the Teen Space, it caters to young visitors with bistro-style tables, public computers, a 3-D printer, and the Keurig coffee maker Whitten loves.

The section also features about 3,700 books, audiobooks, movies and other materials available for borrowing.

Featured prominently are “manga” — a Japanese genre consisting of comic books and graphic novels — that are currently all the rage among many teen boys and girls. The nonfiction titles cover such diverse topics as racism, sex education, mental health and teen pregnancy.

Circulation of materials from the Teen Space is running 76% ahead of last year.

Emily Laidlaw, youth librarian for the Burlington facility, spends much of her time researching the latest authors and titles, to make sure the library stays fresh and relevant.

“It’s fun watching what goes out and what doesn’t,” she said. “We’re seeing a lot of diversity in our collection, which is excellent.”

Heavy ‘LIFT’ing

A teen advisory board meets regularly to help library officials find new ways of connecting with young people.

Using the slogan “LIFT,” or the Library Is For Teens, officials have developed a number of programs aimed at engaging young readers with services that go beyond just books.

There are book clubs for different age groups, writing clubs, and a group focused on favorite anime characters. Teens also will find a monthly class for yoga and meditation, as well as the weekly Foodie Friday cooking classes.

The programs take place between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays, when teens typically are looking for after-school activities and diversions for winding down and relaxing.

Stephanie Nieves, a mother of three girls aged 19, 18 and 13, said her youngest daughter, Zoe Nieves, goes to the library at least once a week to join activities or to check out the latest book selections.

The family lives in the Town of Lyons, and Zoe is a seventh-grader at Karcher Middle School in Burlington.

Nieves said she gladly drives Zoe to the library to indulge the teen’s appetite for reading and for exploring other new topics like the cooking classes.

“It’s a great place for her to go,” Nieves said. “I’m totally happy to make a trip over here.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.