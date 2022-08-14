 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Teenage boy shot to death in Racine; police arrest another teen as suspect

  • 0
Racine Police logo

RACINE — A 15-year-old boy has been booked on suspicion of fatally shooting another teen who was found injured this weekend on Case Avenue.

Police identified the victim as Quentin Smith, 16, of Racine, who died after being taken to a Milwaukee hospital for treatment of a single gunshot injury.

The Racine Police Department said Smith was found shot about 8:30 p.m. Friday in a driveway in the 1900 block of Case Avenue.

The next day, investigators arrested the 15-year-old suspected of shooting Smith. Police did not say what sort of evidence linked the teen suspect to the shooting.

The as-yet-unidentified suspect was booked on suspicion of first-degree intentional homicide.

Police said the incident remains under investigation.

0 Comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Charges now dismissed against both teens initially accused of killing 14-year-old Eugene “JR” Henderson

Charges now dismissed against both teens initially accused of killing 14-year-old Eugene “JR” Henderson

Laura Ann Walker, the attorney for the teen against whom charges were dropped, told the Journal Times it appeared a witness had been untruthful in identifying her client as being involved in the crime. The prosecutor then "did what she is supposed to do as a prosecutor and that is to speak the truth,” Walker said. “So kudos to her.” However, Walker did express concern about the rush to charge her client. “I wish they would spend more time investigating prior to issuing the criminal complaint."

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News