RACINE — One of two teens arrested in connection to a shooting at a funeral in June 2022 was in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday where the court commissioner found there was sufficient evidence to send the matter to trial.

Luis C. Granados III, 16, was charged with 23 felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, as party to crime, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

The shooting occurred at Graceland Cemetery during the funeral of DaShontay King, who was shot and killed about two weeks before during a foot pursuit with police.

Two women attending the funeral were shot and required medical care.

Cellphone video showed mourners huddled behind the coffin as round after round was shot.

No motive for the shooting has been released, but investigators theorize it may have been gang related because the shooters belonged to the north side gang NFL (Northside for Life) and King was a member of 12th Street Gangster Disciples, a rival gang.

An arraignment for the defendant was scheduled for 9 a.m. Feb. 24.

Preliminary hearing

Investigator Donald Nuttall of the Racine Police Department was the only person to testify during Thursday’s hearing.

Nuttall described Granados as being active in Northside for Life and someone who “popped up in my case load in several various cases due to his involvement in that street gang and due to his involvement in violent crimes.”

“I’ve dealt with him and his family my entire career,” Nuttall said.

On the day of the cemetery shooting, Nuttall went to the site of a second shooting on the 2800 block of Wright Avenue, which occurred after the shooting at the cemetery.

He told the court that there was a black Chevy Equinox that had been at both shooting scenes and that Granados’ fingerprints were on the driver-side door.

Rifle casings from the scene of the cemetery shooting, the shooting on Wright Avenue, and from inside the Equinox were linked to the same firearm.

The rifle was recovered at the home of Granados’ aunt, who he lived with.

In the criminal complaint, the rifle was described as a palmetto 5.56 PA-15 rifle.

Court Commissioner Alice Rudebusch ruled there was sufficient evidence to send the matter to trial.

Cases

Granados has four felony cases pending.

According to the criminal complaint, investigators have video footage from a June 12, 2022, shooting on the 1400 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Drive that allegedly shows Granados shooting from a house.

While no one was injured, the video purports to show Granados recklessly firing several shots in the direction of a vehicle.

Casings recovered from that scene match those of a 45-caliber Zig-M45 Tisas-Turkiye handgun that was found in a vehicle Granados was in before he was arrested on June 29, 2022.

Police said casings recovered from three shots fired incidents the night of June 12, 2022 also match that handgun.

Granados also is facing a charge of battery by a prisoner for allegedly hitting another person while incarcerated at the juvenile detention center.

All four cases proceeded to trial on Thursday.

The second defendant arrested in the case, Lamarion Blair, 20, was found not competent to stand trial Dec. 9.

Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Feb. 1, 2023 Today's mugshots: Feb. 1 These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted. Davonte M. Carraway Davonte M. Carraway, 1000 block of Villa Street, Racine, attempt first degree intentional homicide (use of a dangerous weapon), possession of a firearm by a felon, felony bail jumping. Christopher S. Drews Christopher S. Drews, 1600 block of Albert Street, Racine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia. Beverly J. Johnson Jr. Beverly J. Johnson Jr., 1600 block of Ninth Street, Racine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia. Matthan H. Stephens Matthan H. Stephens, 1700 block of Mildrum Street, Union Grove, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), resisting an officer, felony bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments). Romaine M. Miller Romaine M. Miller, 1800 block of Roosevelt Avenue, Racine, physical abuse of child, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments). Michelle H. Williams-Hamilton Michelle H. Williams-Hamilton, 1300 block of Prospect Street, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), felony bail jumping. Anthony M. Scott Anthony M. Scott, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, entry into a locked dwelling (domestic abuse assessments), criminal trespass (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), felony bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).