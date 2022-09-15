 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Teen girl identified as victim in last month's fatal UTV crash in Muskego

MUSKEGO — A girl killed in an Aug. 21 utility vehicle crash has been identified as Natalie V. Johnson.

Johnson, 17, of Milwaukee, died when the UTV in which she was a passenger crashed on private property in the W13700 block of Union Church Drive, just north of the Racine County line.

The victim’s identity was released by the Waukesha County medical examiner.

Johnson lived on Manchester Avenue in Milwaukee and was the daughter of Todd Johnson and Jennifer Boyan.

Police previously said the crash victim was a student at Franklin High School in Milwaukee County.

Police said she was not wearing a helmet and died from a head injury.

The operator of the UTV has not been identified. Police have not announced the results of their investigation into the incident.

