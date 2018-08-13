MOUNT PLEASANT — A 19-year-old woman was transported by air ambulance to Froedtert Hospital after reportedly being thrown from a vehicle in a rollover crash Monday night on Wood Road.
Mount Pleasant police and South Shore firefighters were dispatched at 6:37 p.m. for a single-vehicle rollover with a person pinned under the vehicle in the 5100 block of Wood Road, just north of Highway KR.
On arrival, they found a vehicle with significant damage. The woman had reportedly been ejected from the vehicle, according to South Shore Battalion Chief Steve Salvo.
South Shore Fire Lt. Larry DeRosier said the woman hit a tree, causing the car to roll over. The woman was partially pinned underneath the vehicle, and bystanders reportedly helped pull her out.
South Shore fire officials quickly called for Flight for Life to transport the woman to Froedtert, the regional trauma center in Wauwatosa. The patient was transported by ground ambulance to the South Shore Fire Department headquarters on Old Green Bay Road to meet the helicopter crew. The helicopter departed from the fire station at 7:15 p.m.
DeRosier reported that the woman was alert and talking by the time she boarded the air ambulance.
“She is a lucky girl,” DeRosier said.
No further information was available Monday night.
I would like to be transported in a three man ambulance instead of two man ambulance. Thank you Bob Stedman for this one. Pretty easy making these cuts living an hour away in Waukesha!
Wear a wrist ban, Do not transport by air. I’m guessing when you’re clinging to life on the side of the road and your options are the hospital in Racine or an air lift to Froedtert you’ll change your tune.
Think i’d rather die than pay for flight for life.
