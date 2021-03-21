 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Teen driver from Madison hurt, faces citations after 2 vehicles burst into flames in Mount Pleasant crash
2 comments
MOUNT PLEASANT

Teen driver from Madison hurt, faces citations after 2 vehicles burst into flames in Mount Pleasant crash

{{featured_button_text}}
Car from collision in Mount Pleasant

Mount Pleasant police released this image of a vehicle driven by a 17-year-old girl from Madison who received several citations in a Saturday night collision in which both vehicle caught fire.

 Submitted photo
Car from collision and car fire in Mount Pleasant

Mount Pleasant police released this image of a vehicle that collided Saturday night with another vehicle driven by a 17-year-old girl from Madison, who received several citations in the incident.

MOUNT PLEASANT — A teenage driver was hospitalized Saturday night after a two-car collision that caused both vehicles to catch fire near Oakes Road and Washington Avenue (Highway 20).

Police said the injured driver, described as a 17-year-old girl from Madison, was flown to a hospital in Milwaukee, but she was conscious and her injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

Multiple people in the second vehicle escaped injuries in the crash, which occurred about 9 p.m. Saturday.

Lt. Eric Relich of the Mount Pleasant Police Department said both vehicles were destroyed in the fire that followed the crash, although all occupants in both vehicles evacuated before the fire broke out.

Relich said investigators believe the teenage driver was heading east on Washington Avenue, possibly at high speed. When she reached the intersection at Oakes Road, her vehicle collided with a second car that was southbound on Oakes and turning left onto Washington.

The speed limit on that part of Washington Avenue is 40 mph.

Police said the 17-year-old girl was not wearing a seatbelt. She was cited on suspicion of operating without a license, no insurance, unreasonable and imprudent speed, failure to wear a seat belt, and failure to keep vehicle under control.

+12 Photos: Firefighters hit the water at Eagle Lake to train for life-saving ice rescues
2 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News