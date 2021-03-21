Teen driver from Madison hurt, faces citations after 2 vehicles burst into flames in Mount Pleasant crash

MOUNT PLEASANT — A teenage driver was hospitalized Saturday night after a two-car collision that caused both vehicles to catch fire near Oakes Road and Washington Avenue (Highway 20).

Police said the injured driver, described as a 17-year-old girl from Madison, was flown to a hospital in Milwaukee, but she was conscious and her injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

Multiple people in the second vehicle escaped injuries in the crash, which occurred about 9 p.m. Saturday.

Lt. Eric Relich of the Mount Pleasant Police Department said both vehicles were destroyed in the fire that followed the crash, although all occupants in both vehicles evacuated before the fire broke out.

Relich said investigators believe the teenage driver was heading east on Washington Avenue, possibly at high speed. When she reached the intersection at Oakes Road, her vehicle collided with a second car that was southbound on Oakes and turning left onto Washington.

The speed limit on that part of Washington Avenue is 40 mph.