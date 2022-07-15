Teen accused of killing man in Racine last year wants a new judge

RACINE — Anthony E. Smith Jr., 17, was in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday morning for arraignment, but those proceedings were postponed and rescheduled for mid-August as the defense seeks to get a new judge assigned to the case.

Smith Jr. is charged in connection with the shooting death of Musa Tawfiq Musa, 44, who was shot Aug. 24 in the area of LaSalle and English streets.

Court Commissioner Donald Conner, who presided over Thursday's proceedings, agreed to grant Smith Jr. a four-week postponement on arraignment due to the court of appeals issuing the defense a review of their previously denied request for judicial substitution.

“As of this morning, the matter had been assigned an appeal number, so in light of that pending appeal, I’m asking that we put off the arraignment for about four weeks, which is when I believe the Court of Appeals will likely have taken the action one way or another on the petition,” defense attorney Geoffrey Misfeldt said.

On June 29, after the conclusion of his preliminary hearing, Smith Jr. had filed a request for Judge Robert Repischak to be substituted out and a new judge be assigned to the case.

The following day, June 30, Repischak signed an order denying Smith’s substitution request, writing on the form, “co-defendant did not file sub. request.”

In response, the defense petitioned the Court of Appeals for leave to appeal the non-final order denying the request for judicial substitution, arguing that there can be “no dispute” that Smith Jr.’s request had met all of the “timely” and “proper” qualifications; it had been made in writing, filed with the clerk and was submitted before any motions were made to the trial court.

Once it was determined that the defense’s substitution request was to be reviewed on appeal, the state was asked by the court commissioner if prosecutors wished to be heard on that request.

“No,” District Attorney Patricia Hanson responded.

The arraignment was officially rescheduled for 2 p.m. Aug. 15.

Smith Jr.’s charges include first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime with use of a dangerous weapon, endangering safety by reckless use of a firearm and possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under the age of 18.

He remains in custody on $500,000 bail.