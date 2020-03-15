‘Tech-Talk’: Pitch your best business idea

The Visioning a Greater Racine group will host the Tech-Prize competition this summer, here in Invention City, Racine. The event will take place for 12 days, running from July 30-Aug. 10 of 2020 in throughout the Downtown area. The event will consist of six tracs and family-friendly community events.

Tech-Talk is a monthly column that will feature one of the areas the competition is looking to develop.

Our focus for the Tech-Talk of the month is the Pitch Competition. Think of this as Racine’s own version of “Shark Tank” where ideas are presented, and judges or potential investors weigh in. The contest is broken into Group 1, the youth competition, and Group 2, the open competition.

In the youth group, the contests are being hosted and sponsored by all the local and regional schools. Each grade from 3-12 will have its own competition. The winners of those contests will then compete for cash prizes, recognition and even support for the launch of a business for the best ideas. This is an exciting opportunity for the youth of Racine to be exposed to and encouraged to embrace innovation.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}