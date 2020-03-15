‘Tech-Talk’: Pitch your best business idea

The Visioning a Greater Racine group will host the Tech-Prize competition this summer, here in Invention City, Racine. The event will take place for 12 days, running from July 30-Aug. 10 of 2020 in throughout the Downtown area. The event will consist of six tracs and family-friendly community events.
Tech-Talk is a monthly column that will feature one of the areas the competition is looking to develop.
Our focus for the Tech-Talk of the month is the Pitch Competition. Think of this as Racine’s own version of “Shark Tank” where ideas are presented, and judges or potential investors weigh in. The contest is broken into Group 1, the youth competition, and Group 2, the open competition.
In the youth group, the contests are being hosted and sponsored by all the local and regional schools. Each grade from 3-12 will have its own competition. The winners of those contests will then compete for cash prizes, recognition and even support for the launch of a business for the best ideas. This is an exciting opportunity for the youth of Racine to be exposed to and encouraged to embrace innovation.
Group 2 is the open competition. Participants in this group will be university students, industry professionals and entrepreneurs. The creators of ideas in this group will provide a short presentation to the panel of judges (potential investors). The goal is to enable those ideas that are ready to move to commercialization to have access to venture capital, angel investor funding and other business support (mentoring, office space and more).
The judges, in this case, will be a combination of angel investors (typically retired business people interested in investing and otherwise supporting emerging businesses) and venture capitalists. Venture capitalists (or VCs) manage large funds and oversee investments in numerous businesses with the potential for high growth. These judges will have the opportunity to make offers to fund or assist the innovators in making their business ideas a reality.
The prizes for the Open Pitch Competition are focused primarily on the angel investors and VC attendees making offers to progress these ideas. Additional prizes will be offered in the form of cash for idea improvement for the next year, entry into the Tech-Prize and Innovation City mentorship program and space to work on developing your product in Downtown Racine.
Any individual who has an idea that they believe can become an effective product or service is encouraged to register and participate. The goal is to route the best of those ideas into the mentoring process and launch them right here in Racine.
Please go to the website, Tech-Prize.org to learn more, register as a participant, sponsor or to volunteer. To learn more about the Pitch Competition specifically, go to TechPrize.org/Pitchcompetition.