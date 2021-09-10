Tech-Prize events kick off today in Racine

Idea Competition

The Idea Competition will 26 teams showcasing their idea for a new businesses. Unlink the Pitch competition, these ideas do not need to be ready for market. Teams include grade school, high school and college students. The public will view and vote on their favorite ideas. Winners will receive cash prizes, mentoring and assistance in taking their idea to market, and even introductions to potential investors.

The goal of the idea competition is to create or find ideas that can actually be implemented in our communities. Doing this can fundamentally change the future for both the inventor and the community.

The competition will run Sept. 11-18. A voting App will be downloaded for viewing of the ideas and voting for your favorites. To get more information or register for the idea competition, go to this link

Pitch competition

The third event is a Pitch Competition, a vetted competition for people who have a product or idea they feel is ready to market. Ten entrepreneurs will selected from 18 entries will 10 will pitch their idea Sept. 18 from 9-3 at the Racine Library.