Teaching subjects together | RUSD wants science & social studies lessons to be part of elementary reading lessons

While science and social studies would be taught as part of the ELA curriculum, Decker said students would still complete hands on experiments and inquiry projects. She added that the district hopes it can dedicated two or three times per week to science and social studies.

The new curriculum will mean less planning and preparation time for elementary teachers, who instruct their students in reading, writing, health, science, social studies and social-emotional learning each day.

“They’ve got to do it all every single day and they maybe get a 45-minute prep to do that if they don’t have to make parent calls and answer emails and go to a meeting,” Decker said.

Last fall, when asked why the district wasn’t seeing results from its new curricula implemented in the past several years, Chief Academic Officer Rosalie Daca said that could be due to an “implementation dip.” Implementation dips can happen as teachers and students struggle to get familiar with new curricula.

Low scores could also be caused by the new curricula not being implemented as they were intended, Daca said.