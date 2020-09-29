Teachers test positive for COVID-19 at several Racine Unified schools

RACINE — Cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed among staff at several Racine Unified schools.

The vast majority of RUSD students are learning remotely, with staff teaching from their school buildings and a limited number of special education students who cannot be served remotely learning in person.

“We want to make sure that the community is aware that most of those exposures to COVID did not happen in our schools,” said Superintendent Eric Gallien. “Most of those were situations where they were engaged with families, maybe attending an event.”

Gallien later added that the district is utilizing contact tracing and is working with local health departments to determine who has been exposed and who should quarantine.

Chief Operating Officer Shannon Gordon did not provide numbers on how many teachers were infected or how many schools were involved, saying it was too complicated with some teachers having tests out, some with confirmed cases and others in quarantine. She added that there were also employees working from home who contracted COVID through their day-to-day activities.