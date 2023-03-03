WATERFORD — A teacher’s aide under scrutiny after being accused of reporting to work intoxicated answered “no” when asked by Waterford school officials whether she had any prior criminal convictions, school district records show.

Amy Francisco, who was hired for a position working with special education students at Trailside Elementary School, was convicted in 2003 on a misdemeanor charge stemming from a drunken driving arrest in Michigan.

Her job application in Waterford shows that Francisco provided no answer when asked why she left her most recent previous job with the Burlington Area School District. She resigned effective Oct. 10 after colleagues called police to report that she was under the influence of alcohol at work.

Francisco also told Waterford school officials that she had no currently pending criminal charges against her.

Francisco, 44, was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving Oct. 10 after reportedly refusing a ride home from colleagues at Waller Elementary School in Burlington. The drunken driving charge is pending in Racine County Circuit Court as a non-criminal municipal ordinance violation.

Francisco has been placed on unpaid leave from her current job in Waterford — for reasons that have not been disclosed — and state education administrators are investigating her Wisconsin license to work as a teacher’s aide, which expired last summer.

Public records released by the Waterford Graded School District also show that the parent of a special education student has expressed anger and disappointment about the Francisco situation.

The parent, whose name is redacted from the disclosed records, wrote to Waterford Graded School Board members and others Feb. 23 that procedures should be intensified for screening potential new employees in the school district.

The parent reported feeling “a pit in my stomach” upon learning about Francisco’s background.

“Something slipped big time through the cracks,” the parent wrote. “My trust of Waterford Graded is damaged, but I have faith and hope that the next time this isn’t swept under the rug.”

Waterford Graded School District Superintendent Tony Spence could not be reached for comment.

On Feb. 22, the same day The Journal Times first reported the circumstances surrounding Franciso’s resignation in Burlington and her hiring in Waterford, Spence sent notices to both Waterford school staff and parents.

He directed school staff not to discuss the matter “with anyone outside of our organization,” and he assured parents that the school district is “committed to providing a safe and healthy environment for all students and staff.”

Francisco has been on unpaid leave at Trailside Elementary and under investigation by the school district since December.

Neither Francisco nor her attorney, Robert Keller, could be reached for comment.

Waterford Graded School Board President Mandy Fiehweg and Vice President Ryan Koncki also could not be reached for comment. Fiehweg and Koncki both have previously declined to discuss the situation involving Francisco.

Spence has said he contacted the Burlington school district during the hiring process for Francisco, and that he knew nothing about her allegedly reporting to work under the influence of alcohol.

Burlington police arrested the teacher’s aide Oct. 10 after allegedly finding her driving home from work around 10 a.m. with a blood alcohol content of 0.26 — more than three times the legal limit. Police reported that Waller Elementary School officials had contacted police after finding Francisco intoxicated on the job, also as a special education teacher’s aide.

The police report noted that Francisco had a previous conviction in a 2003 drunken driving case.

Michigan court records show that she pleaded guilty in November 2003 to a reduced misdemeanor charge of having an unlawful blood-alcohol content. Convicted under a previous name of Amy Haaksma, she was sentenced to 25 days of community service and two years of probation.

Francisco resigned her position in Burlington effective the same day as her arrest, and she was hired two weeks later as a teacher’s aide at Trailside Elementary.

Her job application to the Waterford school district was dated Oct. 18 — eight days after her arrest and citation on suspicion of drunken driving.

Asked why she was interested in the Trailside position, she wrote, “Ability to make an impact on a child’s education and to become a role model for the children in the classroom.”

In two previous positions, Francisco listed her reasons for leaving both jobs — first to relocate from Michigan to Wisconsin in 2007, then to become a stay-at-home mother in 2013.

In reporting further that she had just resigned after five years in the Burlington school district, Francisco left the reason blank.

Her application included job references, but those are redacted from the disclosed public records.

In summarizing her experience in Burlington, Francisco wrote: “I demonstrated patience, empathy and have come up with new strategies to reach and engage the students I supported. I receive multiple compliments and praises from both the teachers I supported and the parents of the students I interacted with.”