WATERFORD — A teacher's aide who was hired after allegedly showing up for work intoxicated at her previous job is no longer employed by the Waterford Graded School District.

Amy Francisco was hired at Trailside Elementary School about two weeks after co-workers at a Burlington school called police last October and accused Francisco of coming to work drunk.

Her job application for the Trailside position showed that Francisco failed to answer the question of why she left her previous job in the Burlington Area School District.

Waterford School District Administrator Tony Spence said this week that a district investigation into Francisco's actions has been completed, and that she is no longer employed by the district.

Spence would not release details of the investigation or say whether Francisco resigned or was terminated.

Waterford Graded School Board President Mandy Fiehweg and Vice President Ryan Koncki could not be reached for comment.

Francisco also could not be reached, and her attorney, Robert Keller, declined to comment on the change in her employment status in Waterford.

Francisco, 45, is due in Racine County Circuit Court on June 12 on non-criminal municipal citations for operating while intoxicated and operating with a prohibited blood-alcohol content.

She was arrested Oct. 10 after colleagues at Waller Elementary School in Burlington called police to report that Francisco appeared intoxicated at school. Police stopped her a short time later as she was allegedly driving herself home from school.

Police reported that Francisco had a blood-alcohol content of 0.26 — more than three times the legal limit for driving.

She resigned her position at Waller effective immediately, and she applied for a new teacher's aide job in Waterford eight days later. She worked with special-education students in both positions.

Spence said Burlington officials had not told him about her suspected drunkenness on the job.

Waterford district officials placed Francisco on unpaid leave for several months while the matter was under investigation.

Francisco has a previous misdemeanor conviction in a 2003 drunken-driving case, but that case occurred in Michigan, so it does not count on her record in Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction reported that Francisco's state license to work as a teacher's aide expired in the summer of 2022. State officials launched an investigation of her license, but officials could not be reached for comment on the status of the investigation.

