How to help

A GoFundMe account has been set up to cover costs Jackie Bladow and Kathy Mullen may accrue that aren't covered by insurance.

A bowling night fundraiser has also been scheduled:

WHEN: 12:30-3:30 p.m. Nov. 11

WHERE: Guttormsen Recreation Center, 5411 Green Bay Road in Kenosha.

For more information, visit tinyurl.com/y7jvhcar.