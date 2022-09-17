Taxpayers receive more than $350,000 in property tax assistance from Racine County through new program

Since the program was announced in March, Help for Homeowners has aided Racine County homeowners experiencing financial hardship due to COVID-19.
County taxpayers have received more than $350,000 in property tax assistance from the program, helping homeowners avoid foreclosure and achieve financial stability, according to the county.
"COVID-19 has financially impacted thousands of Wisconsin families and many call Racine County home," Racine County Treasurer Jeff Latus said in a statement. "The Wisconsin Help for Homeowners program has demonstrated its ability to provide much-needed financial resources to those families. I encourage residents who have experienced a COVID-19-related financial hardship since January 21, 2020, to contact Wisconsin Help for Homeowners to see if they qualify."
People are also reading…
The Wisconsin Help for Homeowners program is administered locally by the Racine/Kenosha Community Action Agency. The program distributes financial assistance from the American Rescue Plan Act to help Wisconsin residents with mortgage payments, property taxes and utility bills — including internet — and provides financial counseling and legal services.
Program funds are still available and Racine County residents financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic are encouraged to apply.
For information about the program and to access the application portal, visit the Wisconsin Help for Homeowners website at homeownerhelp.wi.gov. Resources are also available by contacting Wisconsin Help for Homeowners by phone at 855-246-6394.