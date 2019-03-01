RACINE COUNTY — With “Tax Day” only 45 days away, phone scammers appear to be increasing their predatory efforts.
Lisa Stindle of Caledonia said that she had been barraged with calls throughout all of February. On Tuesday, she said that she received 10 calls from somebody with a Washington state area code who claimed to be from the International Revenue Service.
“She knew my name,” Stindle said. “She went on to giving me a (fake) case number and telling me that there was a federal lawsuit being filed against me for outstanding amount of $5,200.”
Stindle hung up before the woman on the other end asked for her credit card number or any other personal details, but the fact that the alleged scammer knew Stindle’s name still scared her a little bit, even though it was clear the person on the other line wasn’t actually from the IRS.
Not everyone has seen through the ruse.
A woman in Rutledge, Tennessee, reportedly lost thousands this week after a caller, claiming to be from the IRS, threatened jail time if she didn’t pay up — a similar situation Stindle faced.
The Tennessean was only 21 years old and had only filed income taxes once in her life, she said, and figured she must have made a mistake. She told a local TV station that she didn’t even consider that the caller might not have been genuine.
“The message was I had four serious allegations against me by the IRS,” she told a reporter. “I needed to call another phone number within 24 hours to get the problem resolved or I would be taken into custody by the local police.”
Cpt. Matthew Soens of the Mount Pleasant Police Department said that he hasn’t heard about any recent scams, but they become more common this time of year. Racine Police spokesman Adam Malacara said the same thing.
On Tuesday, the sheriff of Bossier Parish, Louisiana, issued a warning regarding IRS scams that had become more frequent in the last week.
“Tax season definitely brings out the scammers,” said Raphael Tulino, a public affairs representative with the IRS in San Diego.
Tulino advised that the IRS will “never call you, threatening arrest.” That’s not how the IRS operates.
If you get a call from someone who says you will be arrested unless you provide personal info, then it’s definitely a scam, Tulino advised. If you receive any such calls, Tulino said you should hang up right away.
Stindle went one step further. After receiving so many phone calls, she called back. She told the woman who had been calling her that she was going to inform the police — which was a bluff — and the woman replied “Shut up” and hung up on Stindle. They haven’t bothered her since.
Things the IRS will never do
According to IRS.gov, the nation’s tax collection agency has promised it will never do the following things:
- Ask for credit/debit card numbers over the phone
- Demand immediate payment over the phone via prepaid debit card, gift card or wire transfer. The IRS usually says it will usually mail a bill first to someone who owes taxes.
- Demand payment without an opportunity to appeal
- Make a phone call regarding an unexpected refund
