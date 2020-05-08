Tavern league wants early 'last call' to state's Safer at Home order, watching Supreme Court

Perhaps most exposed is LeGath, with only one of his four bars open to carryout service at present. A second, Joey’s Yardarm at 920 Erie Street in downtown Racine, is scheduled to reopen and start carryouts on May 20.

“Three out of four are closed down but we have fixed costs, we have bills to pay … that don’t go away even though we’re closed down — gas, electric, mortgage, phone, property taxes,” LeGath said. “We’re losing money at a pretty rapid pace. It’s not sustainable. I think there’s a high percentage that, the longer this lasts, the more you’ll see businesses not opening up again.”

In court’s hands

Right now, the trade association is pinning its hopes for relief on a lawsuit filed by Republican lawmakers, Wisconsin Legislature v. Palm, to block the Safer at Home order extension. In late April, the Tavern League filed an amicus brief in support of the lawsuit. The Wisconsin Supreme Court began hearing oral arguments on a virtual basis on Tuesday, regarding the extension’s legality. But the court has not yet issued a ruling as of Thursday.