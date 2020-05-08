Tavern league wants early 'last call' to state's Safer at Home order, watching Supreme Court

RACINE COUNTY — The Tavern League of Wisconsin wants to declare an early “last call” for the state’s Safer at Home restrictions on restaurants and bars, saying the COVID-19 driven guidelines are crippling taverns.
The March 24 Safer at Home order, originally set to end April 24, was extended to a May 26 sunset, although a state Supreme Court decision could change the deadline.
When bars and restaurants are allowed to reopen, the Tavern League of Wisconsin understands operations will likely not be able to continue as they were, at least at first.
Under the Tavern League’s soft reopening proposal, restaurants and bars would be able to resume full operations with a variety of safety protocols: all employees required to wear masks and gloves; practice social distancing of 6 feet; all tables six feet apart; no tables of more than six people; reduction of on-premise occupancy capacity by 50 percent; outdoor eating and drinking with six-foot distancing; no salad bars or self-serve buffets; elimination of paper menus; and elimination of all table condiments.
“We think there is a safe way for our members to open up and start to drive some traffic through their doors,” Tavern League of Wisconsin executive director Pete Madland told The Journal Times.
Like other Wisconsin tavern owners, Ron “R.J.” Guarascio, owner of Racine’s Uptown Pub & Grill, 1510 Junction Ave., is looking for substantive relief from the Safer at Home restrictions on his business.
“I’ll go along with whatever they (the Tavern League) are recommending, although if they were to tell me tomorrow that I could go 100 percent, I probably wouldn’t do that,” he said. “Everything’s changing every day, so you really don’t know what the rules are from the health department or the CDC … Restaurants and bars will be the last to open 100 percent. We’re all playing it safe, obviously. In this setting, we do get pretty close together.”
While open to considering the Tavern League’s proposal, Chad Londre, owner of C&C’s Mosquito Inn, 3208 Four Mile Road in Caledonia, and TBG’s, 1814 Taylor Ave. in Racine, is a strong believer in a common-sense personal responsibility solution of simply following existing social distancing guidelines.
“If you want to go out, you should be able to go out if … people are staying apart,” Londre said. “I think if they want to go to a tavern they should be able to and be responsible themselves to be a certain distance apart from other people.”
Joey LeGath, owner of four Racine County taverns, only one of which is currently open — Joey’s West, 9825 Kraut Road in Franksville — questions the state’s stringent restrictions on bars and restaurants.
“If Menards, the big box stores and the grocery stores can be open,” he asks, “why can’t we be open under the same guidelines?”
Restrictions take a toll
Madland said the Safer at Home order is crippling Wisconsin’s tavern business, with League members generating a small fraction of their typical sales — if they’re even open at all.
Guarascio has seen the impact of Safer at Home on Uptown Pub & Grill, which eliminated bar service and pivoted its dine-in food business to carryout.
“You can’t sit down, you can’t buy a drink,” he noted. “My business is based around having people come in, enjoy food and have a beer. That (Safer at Home) cut that part of the business off. It’s costing me between 40 and 50 percent of my business. It’s put a lot of pressure on the bars, taverns and restaurants. I’m hoping to keep the lights on when this is over. We’re all planning on that.”
For the Mosquito Inn, carryout food service is saving the day during Safer at Home after losing 60% of his business revenues with the loss of his bar trade to COVID-driven restrictions.
“We’re open for food,” Londre said. “Everybody … is really helping us out, supporting us. We’re staying afloat with the food orders that come in.”
Even with the loss of business, Londre considers himself luckier than some of his fellow tavern operators.
“The ones without food, they’re struggling, they’re hurting,” he said. “I think it (Safer at Home restrictions) will take a lot of bars out, especially those that don’t have food or can’t sell a lot of food to go. I think a lot of bars will be closing in the state … a few of them in Racine, too. I’m a bar guy, so I want everyone to stay open.”
Perhaps most exposed is LeGath, with only one of his four bars open to carryout service at present. A second, Joey’s Yardarm at 920 Erie Street in downtown Racine, is scheduled to reopen and start carryouts on May 20.
“Three out of four are closed down but we have fixed costs, we have bills to pay … that don’t go away even though we’re closed down — gas, electric, mortgage, phone, property taxes,” LeGath said. “We’re losing money at a pretty rapid pace. It’s not sustainable. I think there’s a high percentage that, the longer this lasts, the more you’ll see businesses not opening up again.”
In court’s hands
Right now, the trade association is pinning its hopes for relief on a lawsuit filed by Republican lawmakers, Wisconsin Legislature v. Palm, to block the Safer at Home order extension. In late April, the Tavern League filed an amicus brief in support of the lawsuit. The Wisconsin Supreme Court began hearing oral arguments on a virtual basis on Tuesday, regarding the extension’s legality. But the court has not yet issued a ruling as of Thursday.
“We haven’t seen any response by the governor’s office that would lend us to think that things might change in the near future,” Madland said. “There is a lawsuit pending right now. We’ll see what that brings … The thing that people have to understand is if the solution is waiting for a vaccine to eliminate the virus, that’s not a solution. That’s well over a year away and there’s no business that can survive that, not just the bar and restaurant business but your little Main Street businesses, all businesses. I don’t think the public would expect us to survive that.”
