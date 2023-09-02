The doors did not open until noon, but customers started lining up at 6 a.m. Saturday for a sale on tattoos and piercings. By 10 a.m., the line stretched for two blocks outside Ink Era Tattoo, 900 State St., Racine. Customers said tattoos normally costing $50 to $80 were available for the discount price of $30. Ink Era Tattoo has been in business since 2018.
Scott Williams
Reporter
