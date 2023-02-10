BURLINGTON — When healthy drink business Peak City opened in Downtown Burlington Dec. 26, co-owner Kylee Rockow described it as “the best Christmas present ever.”

Rockow and her friend and fellow co-owner Chanin Wynstra have operated their original location, High Point Nutrition in Lake Geneva, since Sept. 1, and knew they wanted to expand. High Point and Peak City sell teas, coffees and shakes from the Herbalife product line.

Rockow and Wynstra took advantage of the closing Downtown Hub, another Herbalife business, at 532 N. Pine St., and bought the previous owner’s storefront for Peak City.

“We jumped on it,” Wynstra said. “We always knew we wanted to expand. We just didn’t expect Burlington this quickly.”

The two had heard people describing Burlington as “the next Lake Geneva” in the sense that it’s a touristy shopping town, and targeted the city for expansion.

“We fit pretty good in those kind of aspects,” Wynstra said.

The two rebranded the business and are focusing more on creating a wellness center rather than just a shop that sells teas and shakes.

More info For more information on Burlington's Peak City, head to the Facebook page at facebook.com/peakcity22, Instagram at instagram.com/peakcity22, or call 262-716-0029. Peak City is open Monday-Friday 7 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and is closed Sunday.

Launching a business

Rockow and Wynstra met while working at Driven Nutrition in Elkhorn in October 2021 and became close friends over time. Natives of Elkhorn, Rockow is a nursing assistant and Wynstra is a registered nurse.

“Now we’re best buds. (We) hang out way too much,” Wynstra joked.

Rockow described their partnership as “business partners taking on the world.”

They split time in each of their locations, running both Lake Geneva and Burlington stores.

High Point Nutrition was named by the inspiration of being the high point of customers’ days and Peak City was named by the inspiration of being the peak of customers’ days.

“The two that we own are, put together, being the best part of your day,” Rockow said. “Ours is more of like a sentimental value.”

Union Grove resident Tracy Houdek said she drives to Peak City three to four times per week to get a shake and tea before heading to Brookfield for work. She also has Herbalife products at home for when she can’t make it into the store.

“Peak City has helped me be able to eat healthier on the go! And lose weight!” Houdek wrote in a statement. “The staff is wonderful always smiling and ready to help you, I can’t think of a better way to start my morning.”

Burlington resident Leah Busch spoke of Wynstra's efforts to get to know customers and asks for input on new products or special requests.

"What is there NOT to LOVE about Peak City? Every single drink is delicious," Busch wrote in a statement. "It's a guilty pleasure of mine, but I don't feel guilty at all since I know their products are healthy alternatives and help my future health goals. This place is a must!"

"What I love about Peak City is the friendly atmosphere. The staff makes it all worth it, honestly," added Burlington resident Claire Rosenberg, who said she enjoys drinking the protein coffees.

Healthy products

The business offers energizing teas, meal replacement shakes and protein coffee.

As all drinks can be made within two minutes, Wynstra described the business as “healthy fast food.”

Products offered include those with a low glycemic index, those that are gluten free, vegan and soy based.

“We try to accommodate everybody,” Wynstra said.

The meal replacement shakes are 200 calories and 24 grams of protein — and, according to Wynstra, are great post-workout.

“Our shakes are gonna taste like your dessert essentially,” Wynstra said. “If you feel like you want some cake, but you don’t want the calories and the sugar, these are a great option because they’re actually healthy for you … it’s basically like you can have your cake and eat it too.”

In addition to its standard menu, the shop is also offering seasonal shakes with Girl Scout cookie flavors.

The teas are a proprietary blend of B vitamins, orange pekoe tea, green tea and collagen.

“Not only do they boost your energy without a crash afterwards, but they’re great for mental clarity, your skin and nails, and then boosting your metabolism,” Wynstra said. “And they taste like a juice. They’re very flavorful.”

Wynstra has been drinking the products for about a year and has lost 23 pounds. Rockow has been drinking the products for about two years and has lost 32 pounds.

“You can either gain or maintain on all these products, just depending on what you’re looking to do,” Rockow said.

The first two months in business have been steady, they said. Customers from the Lake Geneva location have visited the Burlington location, and vice-versa.

“It’s nice to see people we’ve met along the way coming in,” Wynstra said.

They are also trying to be more community-based and support other businesses, collaborating on events with nearby shops.

For a Galentine’s Day event in Downtown Burlington held this Saturday, the shop is staying open an extra four hours.

Peak City is planning to have a special shake and tea available for the event: a chocolate covered strawberry shake and a heart of gold tea. They will be offered at exclusive prices, Wynstra said.

Wellness center plans

Wynstra, who’s had her registered nurse work on hold, plans to go back into the practice by adding IV therapy to Peak City, which she would administer.

“We’re going for a whole wellness center, versus just shakes,” she said.

There is a corner in the shop for children’s activities. The two also plan to bring in clothing retail.

The two hope Peak City becomes “a local hangout spot” where parents can bring their kids and not be stressed out.

“Feel free to let them roam around,” said Wynstra, a mother of four. “Bring your kid and make a mess. We don’t mind.”

In photos: Peak City staff makes a lemon-lime, strawberry and blue raspberry tea in Downtown Burlington Filling with water Adding drink mix Adding blue drink mix Adding water Snapping on the lid Geneva Lake tea