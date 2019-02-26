RACINE — The Gateway Technical College Foundation has received a $1.2 million bequest from the Beverly and Otto Tarnowski estate.
This is the largest single bequest gift the Gateway Foundation has ever received, college officials said.
This legacy gift is added to their $804,000 gift to establish Tarnowski Hall at Gateway’s SC Johnson iMET Center in Sturtevant in 2013. Combined, the Tarnowski support from Gateway students totals more than $2 million. Beverly and Otto were passionate about the mission of Gateway and the promise of education and training as a path for youth to succeed in life.
“Beverly and Otto live in my heart and will live in the hopes and dreams of thousands of students in the years ahead. I miss their friendship but will forever be reminded of their commitment to serve others,” said Bryan Albrecht, president and CEO of Gateway Technical College.
The recent $1.2 million bequest will be contributed to the college foundation’s student emergency fund, manufacturing program support and the Gateway Promise program.
“We are fortunate Beverly and Otto chose Gateway and the foundation as the way to share their passion for the dignity of work and the opportunities hard work can bring,” said Gateway Foundation Executive Director Jennifer Charpentier. “Our community is stronger by their decision to invest in youth through education.”
About the Tarnowskis
Otto was a skilled and talented sheet metal craftsman in the Racine community who died in late 2012. Beverly worked for the telephone company early in her career and managed their hobby farm, bringing happiness through the joys of nature. Beverly died Sept. 18, 2017.
“The funds were allocated as a reflection of the Tarnowskis’ values,” said Charpentier. “Half was invested in the Gateway Promise program endowed fund to help graduating high school seniors who might not otherwise be able to afford the career and technical education they need to pursue their dreams in family supporting careers.
Charpentier said the remaining funds were invested in student emergency grants and manufacturing-related training programs.”
“The Tarnowskis’ contributions will help those seeking to take the next step in their educational journey and serve as a building block for strengthening our community,” said Stephanie Sklba, Gateway vice president, Community and Government Relations.
