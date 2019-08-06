RACINE — An almost $2 million incentive package for the proposed Tannery project near the Sixth Street bridge, a project projected to be worth more than $50 million once all three phases are complete, is scheduled to go before the City Council on Wednesday.
The bulk of the package calls for a reimbursement of up to $1.5 million when developer Inspired Real Estate completes the relocation of a 39-inch sanitary sewer transmission main. The main is located where developers plan to build a seven-level residential building with 77 units and parking.
Those funds were already secured for the project in the 2019 capital improvements budget, which was approved last fall.
The second-largest portion of the package is 50% of the cost (up to $400,000) for relocating and placing underground We Energies electric facilities on site.
The city also is waiving the otherwise necessary residential equivalent connection fees for connecting the project with water service, estimated at $10,000, and building fees, which typically amount to $2,000 for every $1 million dollars of investment, up to $60,000.
The $410,000 for electric facilities and REC fees will come from intergovernmental revenue funds, money the city receives from its suburbs in return for water and sewer service.
Outgoing City Development Director Amy Connolly told the Racine Redevelopment Authority that the project met the criteria for using intergovernmental funds. The project is expected to result in taxable real estate and exceeds the minimum ratio of $5 in new tax base for every $1 of public investment. Since it is a residential project, not industrial or commercial, the job-creation requirement is not applicable.
City Administrator Jim Palenick said an additional benefit of the project is that, as of the restructuring of the city tax increment districts earlier this year, the site at 1230 Sixth St. is no longer part of a tax increment district, which means the developers will contribute to the tax rolls as the project is under construction. Palenick estimated for every $10 million in development on the site, the developers will contribute approximately $200,000 in taxes.
In exchange for the incentives, the developers have agreed to grant the city an easement for public access along the edge of the river for a future riverwalk.
RDA Vice President James DeMatthew commented that the project could be a good “kick-start” for riverside development now that demolition along Water Street has been completed.
The RDA voted to send the incentive package on to the City Council with a recommendation to approve. The next City Council meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday at City Hall, 730 Washington Ave., Room 205.
Project overview
In January 2018, Chuck Hanka and Dona Myers, doing business as Inspired Real Estate Developers, announced their plans to redevelop the 1230 Sixth St. building — originally a tannery and most recently the Gospel Lighthouse church — into about 53 housing units. Company co-owner Dona Myers said that three-story building is to be extended upward to four stories.
The plan also calls for a second building on the 3.8-acre property, one that will connect with the old tannery. Myers said it will have five stories along Racine Street, with a sixth story on the north end and two stories of in-building parking.
Connolly referred to both buildings, which would be connected by a central elevator tower, as Phase 1 of the project. Together, the existing and new buildings are projected to have about 130 apartments. Hanka estimated the project at $22 million.
Phase 2 entails another multistory housing development on the north end of the property that Connolly said would have another approximately 80 units. So far, the city estimates Phases 1 and 2 would result in an over $50 million investment.
The developers also have acquired properties along the south side of the Sixth Street bridge, including the former Hoffman Furniture building, and plan to redevelop them as well.
Connolly said the REC fees would not come into play until Phase 3, which is still in the planning stages, but would include more residential units and possibly some town houses.
"In the cracks: Maintenance falling behind on Racine's roads ".....Boy, wouldn't that 2 million go along way way fixing up your deteriorating infrastructure? But that's what someone with a half a brain would do. Unfortunately, no one at city hall fits that requirement! Someones pocket needs to get lined again I guess!!!
