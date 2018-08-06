BURLINGTON — For the first four years of Tall Tales Music Festival’s life, it was a labor of love organized mainly by the Carly Hurly — general manager at The Coffee House at Chestnut and Pine, 492 N. Pine St. — and her family.
This year, city and business leaders of downtown Burlington have stepped in to make Tall Tales an event to showcase their community.
“We started to get a lot of feedback from people in the community that wanted to come on board and help,” said Patrick Sullivan, who’s helped organize the event since it began in 2013.
Taking over downtown
In previous years, the 200 block of Chestnut Street was closed for the event. This year the 200 and 100 blocks of Chestnut will be closed, along with Pine Street from Fred’s Burgers, 569 N. Pine St., to Flippy’s Fast Food, 401 N. Pine St.
The festival will not only take over the downtown but also feature downtown businesses. Restaurants including Fred’s and Flippy’s; John’s Main Event, 556 N. Pine St.; Lucky Mojo’s, 460 N Pine St.; and Zumpano’s Restorante and Pizzeria, 180 E. Chestnut St., will serve some of their signature dishes out on the street in a miniature “Taste of Burlington” event.
“People come down for a festival, they want to listen to music, maybe have a drink and eat some food, and the food’s there for them to enjoy,” said Sullivan. “That’s an opportunity for the city business owners, and the city in general, to showcase the downtown and leave people with a positive experience that there’s something positive happening in Burlington.”
The extra space will give room for a second stage, sponsored by Thrivent Financial, that will present family-friendly acts and some Christian musicians. Nearby there will also be an expanded kids’ corner with a bounce house, arts and crafts tent, face painting and games.
Scott Herrmann, owner of Thrivent Financial, 400 Pine St., decided after attending last year’s event that he wanted to help the event grow. Last year’s event drew more than 1,100 people, who ended up being crowded into one small block.
“I was thinking this would be amazing if we could get another stage and we can close off Pine Street,” he said. “It’d be a really awesome opportunity to have more people who maybe wouldn’t have been down to Burlington.”
Herrmann enlisted Jen Grimme, Thrivent’s event coordinator, to help the festival get organized as it grows.
“It’ll really allow this event to go off even more smoothly next year and have even more potential for growth,” said Herrmann. “Maybe even a third stage in the future.”
Basic journalism 101: who, what, when, where, why, and who. When will this be taking place?
