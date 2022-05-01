Taking the food pantry on the road: How to support Racine's Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin's new venture

RACINE — Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin wants to be true to its moniker and spread its mission beyond Racine County, to the rest of Wisconsin.

The veterans organization at 1624 Yout St. has begun fundraising for its new Mobile Veteran Marketplace, i.e. a school bus with a grocery store aisle inside of it.

How to help VOW's fundraising goal is $125,000, which will cover the bus, retrofitting and operations costs. Those who would like to become a donor or sponsor for the mobile marketplace are to email info@vowvillages.com or call 262-221-8350.

“We are Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin, and it is important that we live up to the name,” stated VOW Executive Director Zach Zdroik in a news release. “We see the mobile marketplace as a way to meet the needs of our veterans across the State of Wisconsin.”

VOW’s goals are to visit the local veterans’ housing facilities in southeast Wisconsin and travel throughout the state.

Zdroik said the organization hopes to help veterans who need extra assistance during this time of economic hardship and highlight any potential needs in specific communities.

The same type of items in VOW’s current marketplace, basically a veterans’ food pantry, will be placed on racks inside the bus. A freezer and cooler is to be located in the back of the vehicle.

Veterans or surviving spouses may sign in and walk through the bus, collecting the food according to a set limit. VOW staff will weigh the items and take notes.

The group plans to record data and analytics for whatever city it’s in and share results with local leaders and veterans groups.

“That way we can work with that community on getting more resources for our veterans in those specific areas,” Zdroik stated. “We are excited to connect with veterans’ groups throughout the state and give back to our veteran community.”

