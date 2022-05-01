Taking the food pantry on the road: How to support Racine's Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin's new venture

RACINE — Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin wants to be true to its moniker and spread its mission beyond Racine County, to the rest of Wisconsin.
The veterans organization at 1624 Yout St. has begun fundraising for its new Mobile Veteran Marketplace, i.e. a school bus with a grocery store aisle inside of it.
“We are Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin, and it is important that we live up to the name,” stated VOW Executive Director Zach Zdroik in a news release. “We see the mobile marketplace as a way to meet the needs of our veterans across the State of Wisconsin.”
VOW’s goals are to visit the local veterans’ housing facilities in southeast Wisconsin and travel throughout the state.
The same type of items in VOW’s current marketplace, basically a veterans’ food pantry, will be placed on racks inside the bus. A freezer and cooler is to be located in the back of the vehicle.
Veterans or surviving spouses may sign in and walk through the bus, collecting the food according to a set limit. VOW staff will weigh the items and take notes.
The group plans to record data and analytics for whatever city it’s in and share results with local leaders and veterans groups.
“That way we can work with that community on getting more resources for our veterans in those specific areas,” Zdroik stated. “We are excited to connect with veterans’ groups throughout the state and give back to our veteran community.”
In Photos: Racine County volunteers send gifts and greetings to Wisconsin Veterans Home residents
Carol Amborn addresses envelopes for holiday gifts to veterans home
Ken and Karen Smars wrap a gift for holiday delivery to veterans home
American flags in a box for distribution in holiday gifts going to veterans home
Conrado Moreno and other volunteers prepare gift bags for veterans home residents
Kim Hemphill delivers blankets donated for gift bags going to veterans home
Kim McWilliams checks on gift bags being prepared for veterans home residents
Handmade cards from school children added to gift bags for veterans home residents
Tom Busse carries gift bags loaded onto trucks for delivery to veterans home
Volunteers fill American Legion Post 171 in Union Grove for gifts to veterans home
Bernice Steffens wraps a gift for veterans home residents during holiday season
B. Shane Morris and Tom Busse load truck with holiday gifts for veterans home
Carol Amborn adds cards to gift bags for delivery to veterans homes
Kim McWilliams adds American flags to gift bags for veterans home residents
Oliver Davidson wraps a gift for holiday delivery to veterans home residents
Volunteers work at tables in American Legion hall on gifts for veterans home residents
Don Larsen carries bag of gifts to fill trucks headed to veterans home
Pickup truck loaded with holiday gifts going to veterans home residents
Greeting card with personalized message for holiday delivery to veterans home
“My daughter was scared every day." Leonard Larry said she would get out of her car, run until she was inside her house, then quickly lock the door. Brittany Booker, the mother to 6 children, was killed Sunday, the victim of violent crime.
Wanggaard, the brother of a state senator, died Saturday night of an unexpected medical emergency. Friends and family are remembering him as loving, a family man, unique, dedicated to the community, and someone who valued smiling and joking around.