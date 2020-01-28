DOVER — More than 2½ years after Lynn Rickard was last seen, Rickard’s daughter is still working to find out what happened to her mother.

Laura Koehn, 38, said that she recently hired a private investigator who started looking into her mother’s disappearance. “I’m taking it day by day,” Koehn said.

Rickard, who was 59 when she went missing, disappeared after walking from her home in the Hickory Haven mobile-home park in Dover in the middle of the night on June 25, 2017. Rickard was oxygen-dependent and was last spotted naked crossing a field about a half-mile from her residence at about 7 a.m. the morning she was reported missing.

Koehn said that her mother was struggling with mental-health issues just before her disappearance. After a surgical procedure, Rickard was taken off her mental-health medications, causing her mother to experience withdrawals, which included hallucinations and paranoia, Koehn said.

In fact, this was not the first time Rickard had walked away from her home. Koehn said that before that night in 2017, her mother had done it before and was found by a good Samaritan four to five miles from her home.

The day before Rickard went missing, Koehn said, her mother kept pacing near the window through which she eventually left the residence.

“Maybe she went with someone,” Koehn said. “Obviously, we want her back safe.”

After she went missing, some speculated that Rickard’s husband — Koehn’s stepfather — had something to do with her disappearance.

“I don’t believe he had anything to do with it,” Koehn said.

‘An amazing mom’

Koehn described her mother as caring and nurturing during the time she was growing up in Union Grove. Although Rickard struggled with mental health, Koehn said “she was the best mom.”

Koehn said that prior to her disappearance, she and her mother talked on the phone several times a day. “She was an amazing mom and was always there when I needed her,” Koehn said.

‘Dormant’ case

While investigating Rickard’s disappearance, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office conducted the largest search for a missing person in local history. The search party included more than 100 first-responders, tracking K-9s, cadaver K-9s, drones and the Milwaukee Mounted Police Unit.

“The search for Lynn (Rickard) lasted several days with every tip lead being exhausted,” Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said. “It has always been and remains our focus to bring closure to the Rickard family, and I hope and pray that some day soon we will be able to do just that.”

Schmaling said that during the investigation, nothing was found to suggest foul play. “At this point and time, the case is considered dormant due to a lack of additional information and/or leads,” Schmaling said.

Koehn is hoping that the next step may be an additional sweep from house to house to ask if anyone has any new information. Koehn said the community has been very kind to her family.

Anyone with information that may lead to Rickard’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Racine County Communications Center at 262-886-2300. Callers may remain anonymous. To contact the private investigator hired by Koehn’s family, call Apex Private Investigator at 262-833-7572.

