MOUNT PLEASANT — After nearly a month on the job, U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., on Friday made the rounds to three of the counties he represents for his first listening sessions with constituents.
After making stops earlier in the day in New Berlin and Franklin, Steil spoke to more than 50 Racine County residents in the afternoon at the Mount Pleasant Village Hall on a wide variety of topics.
Steil was sworn into Congress during the early stages of what became the longest partial government shutdown in history. On Jan. 25, both houses and Congress were able to agree on a spending package to open the government for another three weeks.
It was an experience, Steil said, that made him feel frustrated with the government.
“Imagine your first day of work and the company that you show up for isn’t even operational,” Steil said. “That’s the environment I walked into.”
Steil said that during the shutdown,he pushed for elected officials to stay in Washington, D.C., on the weekends to try to forge a solution.
“I think there’s a real need to keep everybody in the room to reach an agreement because we all have to get this thing done,” Steil said. “We can’t have a government that’s not operational … the good news is that the two sides are starting to talk.”
Hearing from constituents
During the listening session, constituents asked Steil about issues ranging from veterans benefits, property rights and housing.
Mount Pleasant resident Al Gardner said he’s spoken with Steil in the past but pushed him on helping the black community.
“I want to know what are you going to do to help the black community?” Gardner asked. “We are Americans. I’m a veteran, I served my country, I pay my taxes, I do everything right … but our elected officials don’t do anything for the black community.”
Gardner said he is upset at “the scourge” that is impacting the black community.
“I have some ideas (to improve the situation) but I want to hear what you have to say,” Gardner said.
Steil said as jobs come to the area, it is important for residents in urban communities to have access to those opportunities.
“When these jobs are coming, if they’re not located in Downtown Racine, and say they’re located out by the Interstate, we need to make sure that we’re working together so that those companies are hiring those individuals that are hardworking,” Steil said.
Steil added he is trying to change the way people talk about issues that affect them.
“I want to be ears on the ground listening for ideas that we can do, particularly for the African American community in Racine and Kenosha and other cities,” Steil said. “I think as we communicate with one another, I think there’s a real opportunity to improve the tone and that plays into race relations.”
Gardner said he looks forward to talking to Steil about his ideas.
“I really want to thank you for coming,” Gardner said. “Your predecessor wouldn’t come, I’m going to be honest … you are here, and I appreciate that.”
Social Security
Racine County Board Supervisor Don Trottier of Mount Pleasant asked Steil about how he plans to improve the financial sustainability of Social Security.
Although Steil did not state specifics of what policies he would endorse, he did say there should be no cuts to Social Security “for those who have Social Security or are approaching retirement age.”
Steil said for “my generation and younger” there needs to be a focus on a solution.
“We need to have a nonpartisan, Democrats and Republicans coming to the table and have that conversation on how we’re going to solve this long term for generations to come,” Steil said.
Steil also said he would be willing to talk to Trottier about his ideas on the matter.
“The reason why I’m getting out and talking to everybody is because I don’t have a monopoly on good ideas,” Steil said. “I’m always looking for what is the best idea, what works in Racine, what works in Janesville, and then take those ideas to Washington and have that conversation with my colleagues.”
Steil is scheduled to hold additional listening sessions in Janesville, Lake Geneva and Bristol on Monday.
