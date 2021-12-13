Taking a 'whisk': Meet the single mom who started a Racine business selling cheesecake | Watch Now

RACINE — Like most single moms with a toddler running rampant, it's not easy for Cristal Sanchez to get a full night's sleep. But it's not only because her almost-two-year-old son is keeping her awake; she's also got a cheesecake to look after.

With two full-time jobs as a mom and at a local bank, she spends at least 20 additional hours creating specialty cheesecakes for SancheeZe Cakes, her small bakery business with specialty cheesecakes made from scratch at her home near Three Mile Road.

"I bake when he's sleeping," Sanchez said, patting her son Sal's head as she explained her time-consuming process of baking cheesecakes. She follows the "low and slow" method of taking extra time between bakes.

"But I have to constantly either set alarms and waking myself up to move the cheesecakes, because I have work the next day," she added.

Sanchez's cheesecakes range from traditional with a strawberry topping, to decadent and rich cheesecakes made with Oreos. She also has gluten-free and ketogenic diet-friendly options available.

As a single parent

SancheeZe Cakes is an online-only small business. For more information on how to order, visit Facebook.com/sancheezecakes. Owner Cristal Sanchez said there is still time to book holiday orders.

A single mom, Sanchez decided to start selling cheesecakes as a therapeutic creative outlet and as a way to make some money on the side.

"I make a decent wage, but even two parents have a hard time," she said of making money. "So I was like, 'I have to do something.'"

Before starting her business, Sanchez was in a "deep place" struggling with depression and comparing herself to others. She also was battling for custody for her son. After resolving custody, Sanchez took her hobby of baking and started serving cheesecakes to friends and family. She then felt encouraged to offer them to others, and so she launched her small business in July.

"It took a lot of self-reflection," she said.

"What can you do to make your future better for yourself and for him (Sal)?" she thought to herself. "I wanted to have some independence, and be able to be like: Hey, I can do this on my own."

Sanchez's parents and others within her support system look after Sal, giving her more time to fill orders when she is swamped, for which she is incredibly thankful.

New small businesses

Sanchez is part of the approximate 440,000 small businesses that opened in the early summer of 2021, according to NPR, which reported "the 16-month period from March 2020 to June 2021 marks a record high for business startups."

In the NPR report, Economist Julia Pollak said economic recessions and downturns — like the one created by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic — can create ideal conditions for people to start their own businesses.

"Many people suddenly had time and, in the case of COVID, the financial resources in the form of stimulus checks, to consider entrepreneurship," the report said.

Taking a 'whisk'

Sanchez was the designated baker of the family and she often brought desserts to family gatherings, she said. Her roots in baking stem from her mother, who was a baker for a local restaurant during Sanchez's childhood.

"She passed her recipes on," Sanchez said.

Though she can make other desserts — like tres leches cake, a Hispanic dessert made with sponge cake soaked in three different kinds of sweet milk — she chose cheesecakes as her niche.

"I'm not a cake person," Sanchez said. "I just feel like it's too dry. But I really like cheesecake."

Her small business — as well as many others who don't have a brick-and-mortar, but instead sell online or social media — lives online, which means she has to post often to get the word out, she said.

The first time she got a customer who was outside of her friend or family circle, she said she was "nerve-wracked."

"I didn't know if it was really good enough to sell … I was anxious to hear back. Whether it's my first or 20th cheesecake, I'm always anxious to hear back … But she said she loved it, and her family finished all of it, and it was a sigh of relief," Sanchez said. "She was my first real customer and now she's a repeat."

Sanchez describes herself as more introverted, so the idea of opening a new business was a little challenging for her. But she "bit the bullet," as she would say; and encourages other single parents to do the same.

"Just do it, put yourself out there," she said. "I look at my first cheesecake ever, three years ago or four years ago, and I laugh … So just do whatever it is that you've been thinking about."

