'Take what you need': How a local gardener is fighting food insecurity in Racine

“I always garden,” Schoettel said. “If I have extra, I’d rather give it away rather than sell it. I looked it (Food is Free Project) up and said, ‘That’s so easy.’ You just put up a table and put out whatever garden extras you have. If I had a few cucumbers, I didn’t need three.”

A colorful hand-painted sign by Schoettel, an artist and stay-at-home mom of two, tells the simple story: “Take what you need, bring what you can to share with others, and be blessed”

Starting with vegetables from her garden this summer, Schoettel’s Sharing Table quickly took on a life of its own, branching out to offer nonperishables stocked in clear plastic totes and perishables in an insulated cooler.

“Usually there’s quite a bit of yogurt,” Schoettel said of the ever-changing inventory. “Usually a lot of it is snack items — juice boxes, bags of chips. We get pasta, canned goods, peanut butter, bread, meat products, sausage, eggs, milk. We get dairy-free … and vegan options, which is really cool for people who might have food allergies. There’s a variety that we put out here.”

Schoettel said the Sharing Table helps address, in some small way, the problem of food insecurity in Racine.