'Take what you need': How a local gardener is fighting food insecurity in Racine

RACINE — It’s been said that helping one person might not change the world, but it could change the world for one person.
Since her July 1 birthday, Racine resident Hillary Schoettel has been changing the world for innumerable food insecure locals, one person at a time, thanks to her grassroots Food is Free Racine Sharing Table. The community outreach program is located adjacent to the sidewalk outside her home during daylight hours at 310 11th St., between Wisconsin and College avenues. During inclement weather, the Sharing Table moves to Schoettel’s porch.
“I just wanted to give back to the community,” she said.
Inspired by global movement
An avid gardener who moved to Racine three years ago, Hillary Schoettel was captivated by the mission of the Food is Free Project, a worldwide movement of people growing and sharing food freely. After consulting with a Milwaukee-area woman giving away free vegetables who pointed her to the Food is Free Project, Schoettel began the first Food is Free Project Sharing Table in Racine.
“I always garden,” Schoettel said. “If I have extra, I’d rather give it away rather than sell it. I looked it (Food is Free Project) up and said, ‘That’s so easy.’ You just put up a table and put out whatever garden extras you have. If I had a few cucumbers, I didn’t need three.”
A colorful hand-painted sign by Schoettel, an artist and stay-at-home mom of two, tells the simple story: “Take what you need, bring what you can to share with others, and be blessed”
Starting with vegetables from her garden this summer, Schoettel’s Sharing Table quickly took on a life of its own, branching out to offer nonperishables stocked in clear plastic totes and perishables in an insulated cooler.
“Usually there’s quite a bit of yogurt,” Schoettel said of the ever-changing inventory. “Usually a lot of it is snack items — juice boxes, bags of chips. We get pasta, canned goods, peanut butter, bread, meat products, sausage, eggs, milk. We get dairy-free … and vegan options, which is really cool for people who might have food allergies. There’s a variety that we put out here.”
Schoettel said the Sharing Table helps address, in some small way, the problem of food insecurity in Racine.
“Where we live, there’s a market down the street, but there’s not a huge variety,” she said. “I know that living in the city it’s kind of a food desert, especially for affordable food.”
Food moves quickly
Day in and day out over the past four months, people have received from and given to the Sharing Table.
“It’s crazy how much traffic we get,” Schoettel said, noting the Sharing Table goes through hundreds of donated plastic grocery bags every week. “I’ll put something out, the table’s pretty full, and after an hour I’ll check and a lot of it is gone.
“To know that something as simple as this brings at least a little bit of food security means a lot.”
Schoettel said foodstuffs move briskly throughout the day — and the depleted stocks are just as quickly replenished by like-minded donors.
“I’ve cried a couple of times because it’s so awesome. We’ve gotten a lot of people donating stuff,” she said, adding that she and her husband, construction worker Ben who is an associate pastor at Racine Community Church of the Nazarene, had to buy a refrigerator dedicated to storing incoming perishables. “It’s crazy how much people are willing to give away to other people for nothing.”
Kids ‘go without a lot’
Among those supporting the Sharing Table is Marie Pearson, who works in the Racine Unified School District special education assistant.
Pearson, who lives in Caledonia, has been periodically donating for the past several months.
“I started because of my stimulus check,” Pearson said. “Not that I’m rich, but I don’t need anything, so I try to do one good deed a month. I thought about what I could do to help someone else, rather than buy myself something I don’t need.”
Dropping off donations on Wednesday afternoon, Pearson brought easy to prepare, kid-friendly foods like pasta and jarred sauce, cheese, hot dogs and buns.
“I know the kids,” she said. “I know what they need and like and I know they go without a lot.”
Winter operations planned
Schoettel is planning to continue operations into the winter, albeit on a weather-dependent basis.
“I don’t want to stop just because of cold weather,” she said. “We’re not going to be able to get it out everyday, but we’ll do it as much as we can, maybe twice a week up on the porch. We’ll see … We’ll do what we can.”
