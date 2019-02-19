It’s your chance to vote for the best of the best in comics.
The Journal Times and The Kenosha News are working together to combine comics pages.
To help decide which comics are the best, we are asking readers to tell us which comics they read on a regular basis and want to see continue or discontinue.
The survey may be found online at journaltimes.com/comics. The survey may also be found on Page B3 of today's Journal Times.
If using the paper survey, send or deliver ballots to The Journal Times, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI, 53403. Mark it "Attention: Comics survey." All ballots must be postmarked or hand delivered by end of day Thursday, Feb. 28. The online poll ends at 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 28.
For taking time to enter the contest, readers will be eligible to win random drawings for five comic-book sets of the "Big Box of Big Nate."
Keep reading for the results of the survey.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.