Sunday comics

It’s your chance to vote for the best of the best in comics.

The Journal Times and The Kenosha News are working together to combine comics pages.

To help decide which comics are the best, we are asking readers to tell us which comics they read on a regular basis and want to see continue or discontinue. 

The survey may be found online at journaltimes.com/comics. The survey may also be found on Page B3 of today's Journal Times. 

If using the paper survey, send or deliver ballots to The Journal Times, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI, 53403. Mark it "Attention: Comics survey." All ballots must be postmarked or hand delivered by end of day Thursday, Feb. 28. The online poll ends at 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 28. 

For taking time to enter the contest, readers will be eligible to win random drawings for five comic-book sets of the "Big Box of Big Nate."

Keep reading for the results of the survey. 

