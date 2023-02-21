RACINE— Today is National Walking the Dog Day.
Pauline Hellman walks her two dogs: Sadie, left and Rudy down Spring Meadow Lane in Mount Pleasant Tuesday afternoon. Both of Hellman's dogs are rescues, with Sadie being a failed foster, a term used to describe a situation where a foster owner decides to adopt the dog they are fostering. Today is National Walking the Dog Day.
Alex Rodriguez
Dogs, cats and even raccoons, the white house is full of animals.
While the origin of the day is unknown, it likely started in the 1960s around the time that Jim Buck became the first professional dog walker in New York City. Buck would walk for 40 years and was known in the city as an eccentric dresser who would walk five to six dogs at a time.
Buck died in
2013 at the age of 81.
Aaron LeBoeuf and Leo, his 8-month-old chocolate lab, walk on Eisenhower Drive in Racine. LeBoeuf got Leo when he was two month sold. Today is National Walking the Dog Day.
Alex Rodriguez
Mary Flannagan walks her son's dog, Bo, down 11th Street Tuesday afternoon. Bo is a beagle and hound mix and is estimated to be 8 years old. Today is National Walking the Dog Day.
Alex Rodriguez
According to
Help Guide, walking your dog leads to both better physical and mental health.
Walking your dog also leads to better health for your pooch.
Photos: Sled dogs train and play in warming Arctic
A dog sledder returns to a dog yard after training puppies to sled in Bolterdalen, Norway, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. The yard is located half a dozen miles from the main village in Svalbard, a Norwegian archipelago so close to the North Pole that winter is shrouded in uninterrupted darkness. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
Daniel Cole
Dogs are visible in their enclosures at a dog yard in Bolterdalen, Norway, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
Daniel Cole
Karina Bernlow pets a Greenland puppy at her dog yard in Bolterdalen, Norway, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. Her and husband, Martin Munck, run Green Dog. It's located half a dozen miles from the main village in Svalbard, a Norwegian archipelago so close to the North Pole that winter is shrouded in uninterrupted darkness. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
Daniel Cole
Puppies surround their mother at a dog yard in Bolterdalen, Norway, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
Daniel Cole
Karina Bernlow greets Taiga and her puppies at a dog yard in Bolterdalen, Norway, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. Her and husband, Martin Munck, run Green Dog. It's located half a dozen miles from the main village in Svalbard, a Norwegian archipelago so close to the North Pole that winter is shrouded in uninterrupted darkness. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
Daniel Cole
A dog sits on top of its shelter at a dog yard in Bolterdalen, Norway, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. The yard is located half a dozen miles from the main village in Svalbard, a Norwegian archipelago so close to the North Pole that winter is shrouded in uninterrupted darkness. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
Daniel Cole
Puppies look out from their enclosure in Bolterdalen, Norway, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
Daniel Cole
The last remaining coal mine of Longyearbyen shines on the horizon of a dog yard in Bolterdalen, Norway, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. The yard is located half a dozen miles from the main village in Svalbard, a Norwegian archipelago so close to the North Pole that winter is shrouded in uninterrupted darkness. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
Daniel Cole
A dog sledding trip returns to a dog yard in Bolterdalen, Norway, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. The yard is located half a dozen miles from the main village in Svalbard, a Norwegian archipelago so close to the North Pole that winter is shrouded in uninterrupted darkness. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
Daniel Cole
A dog named Cake sits at a dog yard in Bolterdalen, Norway, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. The yard is located half a dozen miles from the main village in Svalbard, a Norwegian archipelago so close to the North Pole that winter is shrouded in uninterrupted darkness. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
Daniel Cole
A dog rests in front of its hut at a dog yard in Bolterdalen, Norway, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. The yard is located half a dozen miles from the main village in Svalbard, a Norwegian archipelago so close to the North Pole that winter is shrouded in uninterrupted darkness. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
Daniel Cole
Dogs sit next to their huts at a dog yard in Bolterdalen, Norway, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. The yard is located half a dozen miles from the main village in Svalbard, a Norwegian archipelago so close to the North Pole that winter is shrouded in uninterrupted darkness. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
Daniel Cole
A dog is harnessed to its hut at a dog yard in Bolterdalen, Norway, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. The yard is located half a dozen miles from the main village in Svalbard, a Norwegian archipelago so close to the North Pole that winter is shrouded in uninterrupted darkness. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
Daniel Cole
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.