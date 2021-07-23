 Skip to main content
Taco Fest tickets on sale now; Lake Geneva event set to begin Sept. 10
Taco Fest tickets on sale now; Lake Geneva event set to begin Sept. 10

LAKE GENEVA — Tickets are on sale now for Lake Geneva’s inaugural Taco Fest. Gates open for the event on Friday, Sept. 10 at 5 p.m. for the event, which will continue through Sunday, Sept. 12.

Taco Fest will feature live music, a jalapeno eating contest, a bounce house and, of course, plenty of tacos.

Sponsors of the event are the city of Lake Geneva, the Lake Geneva House of Music and the Lake Geneva Regional News.

Tickets are $10 per day for ages 12 and older, children between the ages of 5 and 12 are $5. Weekend bundles are available for ages 12 and older for $20 and $10 for children between the ages of 5 and 12. Admission is free for children under the age of 5.

To purchase tickets, visit lgtacofest.com and click “Get Tickets.”

For updates on music and food lineups, visit the website or follow the event on Facebook at facebook.com/LGTacoFest.

This report has been updated to clarify the dates of Taco Fest.

