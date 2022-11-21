T.J. Maxx has reopened following death of employee Saturday in Racine

RACINE — T.J. Maxx at Regency Point Shopping Center was closed Saturday after an employee suddenly collapsed and died in the store.

The department store, 2306 S. Green Bay Road, reopened with normal hours Sunday.

The identity of the deceased has not been publicly stated. The Racine Police Department said he was a 45-year-old male.

“We were devastated to learn of the passing of our store associate," a T.J. Maxx spokesperson said in an email Monday. "We send our deepest condolences and sympathy to his family and friends, as well as to the many colleagues who worked closely with him each day. We have offered support and counseling for our store associates who may need it during this difficult time."

According to the RPD, police officers and a rescue squad from the Racine Fire Department were called to the scene at 7:22 a.m. Saturday "for an employee who had just collapsed and was not breathing. Rescue was unable to revive the 45-year-old male."