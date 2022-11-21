 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story topical

T.J. Maxx has reopened following death of employee Saturday in Racine

  • 0

RACINE — T.J. Maxx at Regency Point Shopping Center was closed Saturday after an employee suddenly collapsed and died in the store.

The department store, 2306 S. Green Bay Road, reopened with normal hours Sunday.

The identity of the deceased has not been publicly stated. The Racine Police Department said he was a 45-year-old male.

“We were devastated to learn of the passing of our store associate," a T.J. Maxx spokesperson said in an email Monday. "We send our deepest condolences and sympathy to his family and friends, as well as to the many colleagues who worked closely with him each day. We have offered support and counseling for our store associates who may need it during this difficult time."

According to the RPD, police officers and a rescue squad from the Racine Fire Department were called to the scene at 7:22 a.m. Saturday "for an employee who had just collapsed and was not breathing. Rescue was unable to revive the 45-year-old male."

People are also reading…

At 92 years old, Aileen Bellah has been a face TJ Maxx customers often meet while shopping at the Forsyth store.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

911 caller saved life of woman being attacked, Burlington Police say

911 caller saved life of woman being attacked, Burlington Police say

Burlington Police officers reported that they responded to a driveway of a residence on the 100 block of Madison Street at 8:16 a.m. Wednesday after receiving a report of a woman yelling for help. When they arrived, officers said they found a man — Richard "Rick" Lawrence Sallmann — wrapping a jacket around a woman's head, attempting to suffocate her.

"Officers intervened and stopped the assault," the BPD said Friday, and Sallmann was arrested soon after fleeing.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

COP27 delegates agree on climate damage fund for poor nations

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News