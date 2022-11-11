Sweet, sewn dreams delivered: Jerstad Middle School students bring handmade pillowcases to veterans

UNION GROVE — A small group of middle school students delivered freshly-sewn pillowcases with bright designs of flowers, animals, stripes and polka dots to veterans only in exchange for words of advice and encouragement.

Veterans spoke about staying in school and the importance of positive relationships.

“Make sure you graduate,” said veteran Janet Kubiak. “That is the main, main important thing. And follow your own dreams. Don’t let anyone tell you to do whatever they want to do.”

The Ernest and Bernice Styberg Community Oriented Policing (COP) House, 2437 Anthony Lane, Racine, organized a day of volunteering that took place Wednesday called “Sewing Dreams.”

Through a partnership with Sew 'N Save of Racine, 3701 Durand Ave., Jerstad-Agerholm Middle School, 3601 Lasalle St., and Jerstad social worker Megan Palmer, five seventh- and eighth-grade students learned how to sew. Fabric and supplies were funded through Sew 'N Save.

Volunteers from Sew ‘N Save taught the students Wednesday morning at Roma Lodge, 7130 Spring St., Mount Pleasant, how to sew a pillowcase they could keep themselves. Once the students got the hang of it, they made more pillowcases to deliver to veterans that afternoon at Fairchild Hall within Southern Wisconsin Center’s campus at 21425 Spring St. in Union Grove. Fairchild Hall houses veterans who are homeless or near homelessness.

Miranda Smith, administrative assistant for Fairchild Hall, said residents enjoy having visitors.

“There are still kind people in the world,” Smith said. “You just have to open your eyes to find them.”

‘A win-win for the whole community’

Officers from the COP Houses often reach out to school social workers to see how they can help. Social workers in turn often know what students need, said main Sewing Dreams organizer Officer Travis Brady of the Anthony Lane COP House.

Officer Brinelle Nabors, of the Mead Street COP House, 1750 Mead St., Racine, assisted with efforts.

Many of the students participating have their own struggles, from family or school attendance issues, to addiction or relationship issues, Brady said.

“Through life, hobbies and things to be excited about are important,” Brady said. “It’d be safe to say that kids in the community always need something to fill their time in a positive way. My job and Brinelle’s job in COP is to help kids find passions at a young age so they don’t get bored and fill up boredom with criminal behavior, or hanging out with the wrong crowd. They get themselves in trouble.”

The students knew they were signing up for sewing; it was what they wanted to do. They were passionate about the project even though none of them had ever used a sewing machine before.

‘I did it’

Some of the best parts of the day were watching the girls accomplish something they didn’t think they could do and allowing the community to know people are thinking about them, Brady said.

“To see the smile on these faces … I think that we all could smile more,” Brady said. “We all could say thank you more often. We could all go out of our way to open doors more often. That’s simply what we’re trying to do, just open the door of joy.”

“They said, ‘I was scared at first. But I did it,’” Nabors added.

Fairchild Hall resident Patrick Bowers said he needed a pillowcase — but he ended up taking home two. The students sewed 60 pillowcases so that the 29 Fairchild Hall residents could each have a pair.

Fairchild resident LaMont Perry said he has three pillows, but his pillowcases were pretty bland. He was happy to receive pillowcases from the students.

“I wanted to thank them and I hope they do well,” Perry said.