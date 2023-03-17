RACINE — Feeling lucky? Today is St. Patrick’s Day.

According to TIME, the holiday was first celebrated on March 17 in the 16th century as a feast day for the fabled Saint Patrick, who died about 12 centuries before then.

Modern American celebrations of the holiday are more festive, with Irish- themed food and drinks making their way onto menus across the county.

Many area businesses, such as Nissi’s Cake Room and The Ivanhoe Pub, are offering such themed products to celebrate the holiday.

Cupcakes

Nissi’s Cake Room, 3214 Washington Ave., has a trio of St. Patrick’s Day themed cupcakes: Shamrock, Baileys and Irish coffee.

The shamrock is a green version of a red velvet cupcake, with green shamrock sprinkles adorning it.

While all three sell well when they are available, Javier Irias, who works the counter at Nissi’s and is the son of the owner, Nidia Hernandez, said the shamrock is slightly more favored by customers.

The Baileys and the Irish coffee taste like their namesakes, and the Baileys come with a festive “gold” plastic coin on top.

Nissi’s also has a Lucky Charms flavored cupcake to round out the magically delicious lineup.

Irias said that his mother has put festive flavors on the menu for the holidays since opening the shop three years ago.

“It gives our customer something new to try whenever they come in,” Irias said.

Corned beef

One traditional Irish-American meal is corned beef, an adaptation of beef brisket created by Irish settlers to the United States.

March 17 falls on a Friday this year, and also falls during Lent, when many Catholics refrain from eating meat.

However, Archbishop Jerome E. Listecki of the Archdiocese of Milwaukee granted an exception to meatless Fridays for St. Patrick’s Day.

St. Patrick’s Day is the busiest day of the year at The Ivanhoe, 231 Main St. The owner of the Irish pub, Doug Nicholson, ordered 1,200 pounds of corned beef for the week to serve as an entrée and to cater around town.

“They are already pickled and ready to go,” Tyna Rodriguez, one of the servers at the Ivanhoe, said.

The Ivanhoe will serve an Irish breakfast Friday and Saturday from 8 to 11 a.m., and Irish music is scheduled for Saturday. The breakfast comes with black and white Irish pudding, soda bread, beans, mushrooms, tomatoes, Irish rashers and bangers and a fried egg or scrambled eggs.

The pub will have green beer — Miller Light dyed green — on tap as well.

The Ivanhoe will also be open from 8 a.m. to 2 a.m. the next day.

“It’ll be a long day, but we are ready,” Rodriguez said.

The pub will also have live music Sunday, which it calls a “recovery day.”

The Ivanhoe also has a special Irish menu that includes items such as potato and leek soup, corned beef and cabbage, Irish stew and shepherd’s pie.