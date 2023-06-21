CALEDONIA — Get it while it’s hot.

Swan’s Pumpkin Farm, 5930 County Highway H, will be hosting Breakfast at the Farm on Saturday, an annual event that helps provide scholarships to students interested in studying agriculture.

The breakfast, from 7-11 a.m., is hosted by a different farm in Racine County each June to coincide with Diary Month, although the event is not exclusively held at dairy farms.

Locations are chosen based on the number of people a farm can host and the willingness of the owners.

Ken Swan, owner of Swan’s Farm, said that he and his family have attended the other Breakfast at the Farm events, which began in 2015, and they felt fortunate to be selected as this year’s host.

Swan said he took the opportunity to do some restoration work, including getting the driveway seal coated and installing siding on the barn.

Tickets for the breakfast are $10 a person and free for children 5 and younger.

Last year’s breakfast raised $2,500, which was split among five students.

“You don’t have to be a farmer, you can be an agricultural writer or you could be a soil specialist or a vet,” Swan said. “It’s unbelievable how many areas you can go to.”

The goal of the breakfast is to enhance understanding of agriculture education and promotion.

“(We want to) get more people who wouldn’t necessary come out to a farm,” said Emily Pavlovich, secretary for the Breakfast on the Farm Racine Committee. “Because those are the people we want to educate more about agriculture in the county and in Wisconsin. That’s our big mission with hosting these breakfasts.”

Pavlovich said past breakfasts have drawn upward of 4,000 people, but attendance is weather dependent.

“We’re going for the record,” Swan said, with a chuckle. “This year, we ordered perfect weather.”

Pavlovich said all the food at the event will come from Wisconsin farms, including eggs, sausage, string cheese and milk.

“It’s all a born and raised in Wisconsin kind of thing,” Pavlovich said. “I think that’s really cool to showcase that to everybody.”

Volunteers from Racine County 4H clubs and several county branches of Future Farmers of America will help with cooking, cleaning, setting up seating and activities.

One of those activities is a petting zoo for children and a presentation about the history of Swan’s Farm.

Children also will be able to plant a pumpkin seed in a cup and take it home after learning about the life cycle of the fruit and how it grows.

Another staple of Swan’s, its apple cider donuts, will be available for purchase at the breakfast as well.

And, for the first time, Breakfast at the Farm will host a 5K run.

The Breakfast Scrambler 5K will start at 8:30 a.m. Registration information is available at https://bit.ly/3Nem2N6.