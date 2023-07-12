The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is warning homeowners about suspicious mailers regarding home warranties.

The mailers often state that a “home warranty may be expiring or may have already expired,” and ask for payment, according to a news release issued Monday.

Some letters also include the name of a mortgage company to make the solicitation appear more legitimate. However, DATCP said the names of mortgage lenders and servicers are public record and can be found online.

These mailers are scams and should not be answered. Look for these red flags when encountering suspicious home warranty mailers:

Use of threatening language or unnecessary urgency: e.g. “final notice,” “immediate response requested” or “we reserve the right to revoke your eligibility for service coverage after five days.”

It appears to be from a government entity but does not include specific details: e.g. “home warranty division” or “lender services.”

Information that does not match your circumstances: e.g. stating “your home warranty may be expiring,” when you do not have a home warranty.

There is no return address and the only contact information given is a phone number.

A fake check is included with the mailer.

The safest course of action is to not respond.

Do not call the phone numbers listed on the mailers because the person who answers likely is seeking your personal information.

State Insurance Commissioner Nathan Houdek said residents should do research, utilize trusted resources and be careful about responding to calls, texts, letters or email solicitations from unrecognized people or companies.

“Solicitations that use threatening language or unnecessary urgency are almost always a scam,” stated Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions Secretary-designee Cheryll Olson-Collins. “If you receive any correspondence about your mortgage or home warranty that you aren’t sure about, don’t use the contact information in the message. Instead, call your lender directly to inquire about the matter.”

“Scammers try to pressure consumers into handing over their money or private information before they get a chance to question the request’s legitimacy,” DATCP Secretary Randy Romanski said. “No honest agency or business will demand immediate payment.”

Contact the Office of the Commissioner of Insurance with questions or to report issues regarding disputes about an extended warranty plan or service contract at oci.wi.gov/complaints or 608-266-0103.

Contact the Department of Financial Institution’s Corporations Division with questions regarding business registrations and filings at DFICorporations@dfi.wisconsin.gov or 608-261-7577.

For other extended warranty questions contact DFI’s Bureau of Consumer Affairs at ConsumerAct@dfi.wisconsin.gov or 608-264-7969.

For more information about current scams, consumer laws and publications, and how to file a complaint, contact the DATCP’s Consumer Protection Hotline toll-free at 800-422-7128 or DATCPHotline@wisconsin.gov.

