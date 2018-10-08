Try 1 month for 99¢
Racine Fire Department News
JON BRINES

RACINE — A pile of clothes reportedly set afire Sunday evening ended up causing an estimated $10,000 in damage to a home on 12th Street.

The call at 1410 12th St. came in at about 8:30 p.m., the Racine Fire Department reported. Firefighters found the living room of the one-story home had ignited. Lt. Michael Moss said a pile of clothing had been set afire, and he called the blaze “definitely suspicious.”

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, but it caused smoke damage throughout the home. One occupant was home and the time and got out safely. The home was uninhabitable, but the occupant was able to secure living quarters for the evening.

The fire was still under investigation as of Monday.

Tags

Reporter

Michael "Mick" Burke covers business and the Village of Sturtevant. He is the proud father of two daughters and owner of a fantastic, although rug-chewing, German shepherd dog.

