RACINE — A pile of clothes reportedly set afire Sunday evening ended up causing an estimated $10,000 in damage to a home on 12th Street.
The call at 1410 12th St. came in at about 8:30 p.m., the Racine Fire Department reported. Firefighters found the living room of the one-story home had ignited. Lt. Michael Moss said a pile of clothing had been set afire, and he called the blaze “definitely suspicious.”
Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, but it caused smoke damage throughout the home. One occupant was home and the time and got out safely. The home was uninhabitable, but the occupant was able to secure living quarters for the evening.
The fire was still under investigation as of Monday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.